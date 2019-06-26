SAP : Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Industrial IoT Platforms in Manufacturing

WALLDORF -SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that it has been named a Leader in 'IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms in Manufacturing 2019 Vendor Assessment.'

This report recognizes SAP's strengths, including the commitment to continue embedding the Internet of Things (IoT) into solutions - such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP C/4HANA and SAP Digital Supply Chain - to innovate intelligent technologies for SAP customers. The report also notes that SAP's focus on enabling business networks is complementary to its IoT strategy.

'With the unprecedented growth in enterprise data and the rise of intelligent technologies such as the IoT, customers have new opportunities for business innovation,' said Elvira Wallis, senior vice president and global head of SAP Leonardo IoT. 'SAP's digital platform and intelligent technologies enable faster time to value by directly integrating SAP business applications with real-time IoT data and opening a broad range of new opportunities for the Intelligent Enterprise. At SAP, we believe best-run businesses are data- and process-driven, and we're committed to help deliver on this promise.'

SAP Leonardo IoT is an industrial IoT solution designed to help customers make better-informed, real-time decisions, achieve superior business outcomes and create new business models using IoT sensor data. SAP solutions' ability to associate business systems semantics integrated with SAP Leonardo IoT creates a superior customer experience. This supports new business models and revenue streams as well as bringing overall situational awareness to unprecedented levels powered by IoT-enabled business processes.

With SAP Leonardo IoT, customers can embed the IoT directly into line-of-business applications, extend existing business processes with IoT capabilities or create new IoT-based applications, while keeping their core business processes stable. This allows customers to align innovation with their unique business needs.

'SAP has demonstrated a strong commitment to the IoT space,' said Stacy Crook, IDC's IoT Ecosystem and Trends Research Practice research director. 'We believe the company will continue to dedicate focus to this area to enable their broader 'Intelligent Enterprise' vision across manufacturing. The recent acquisition of Qualtrics also will allow customers to leverage IoT data in the context of customer experience management.'

In addition, SAP Edge Services enables customers to extend their business processes to the edge, close to the source of data, for immediate outcomes. The strong built-in integration of SAP Leonardo IoT with SAP Edge Services provides customers with the choice to process sensor data and business data at the edge or in the cloud for optimal business outcomes.

To learn more, check out the report excerpt of 'IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms in Manufacturing 2019 Vendor Assessment' (June 2019, IDC #US45116819). For more information on SAP Leonardo IoT, read 'IoT Provides the Key to Unlocking Your Intelligent Enterprise.'

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact:

Samantha Finnegan, +1 (415) 377-0475, samantha.finnegan@sap.com, ET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.