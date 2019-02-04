SAP : Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics for Seventh Consecutive Year

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics report - where SAP has been positioned as a Leader since 2013.

The evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, 'Gartner defines a data management solution for analytics (DMSA) as a complete software system that supports and manages data in one or many file management systems, most commonly a database or multiple databases.'

'We are convinced that our improvement on the 'ability to execute' axis in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics report - as compared to the previous year - reflects the success of our customers and the value they create with SAP HANA. It's the only data management platform with a multimodel database, advanced analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, senior vice president, SAP Database and Data Management and SAP Analytics. 'Looking ahead over the next year, we are very focused on making enterprises more intelligent through our proven solutions for analytics and our data management portfolios available on premise and in the cloud.'

To qualify for inclusion in this Magic Quadrant, DMSA vendors must have had to support one or more of the following four use cases Gartner identifies that support analytics: traditional data warehouse, real-time data warehouse, context-independent data warehouse and logical data warehouse.

Asian Paints, a customer-centric Indian multinational paint manufacturer, worked with SAP to build a data platform that could support the rapid pace of growth of its business. The ability to process transactions and analytics on a single platform has allowed the company to equip its sales force with the latest information at their fingertips to better serve the needs of their customers.

'The biggest advantage of SAP HANA for us has been the speed at which we could adopt the platform,' said Harish Lade, vice president of IT, Asian Paints. 'In some data pools, we have been able to achieve a reduction in data load times of around 90 percent, and by investing in SAP HANA, we have been able to scale out our IT architecture to support the growth of our business.'

