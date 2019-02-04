Log in
SAP (SAP)
SAP : Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics for Seventh Consecutive Year

02/04/2019

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics report - where SAP has been positioned as a Leader since 2013.

The evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, 'Gartner defines a data management solution for analytics (DMSA) as a complete software system that supports and manages data in one or many file management systems, most commonly a database or multiple databases.'

'We are convinced that our improvement on the 'ability to execute' axis in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics report - as compared to the previous year - reflects the success of our customers and the value they create with SAP HANA. It's the only data management platform with a multimodel database, advanced analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, senior vice president, SAP Database and Data Management and SAP Analytics. 'Looking ahead over the next year, we are very focused on making enterprises more intelligent through our proven solutions for analytics and our data management portfolios available on premise and in the cloud.'

To qualify for inclusion in this Magic Quadrant, DMSA vendors must have had to support one or more of the following four use cases Gartner identifies that support analytics: traditional data warehouse, real-time data warehouse, context-independent data warehouse and logical data warehouse.

Asian Paints, a customer-centric Indian multinational paint manufacturer, worked with SAP to build a data platform that could support the rapid pace of growth of its business. The ability to process transactions and analytics on a single platform has allowed the company to equip its sales force with the latest information at their fingertips to better serve the needs of their customers.

'The biggest advantage of SAP HANA for us has been the speed at which we could adopt the platform,' said Harish Lade, vice president of IT, Asian Paints. 'In some data pools, we have been able to achieve a reduction in data load times of around 90 percent, and by investing in SAP HANA, we have been able to scale out our IT architecture to support the growth of our business.'

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics here.*

For more information, see Leading the Way into 2019 with SAP HANA and visit the SAP Database and Data Management solutions website. SAP HANA is available to try and buy online here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPInMemory and @sapnews.

Media Contacts:
Scott Malinowski, +1 (781) 852-3822, scott.malinowski@sap.com, ET
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com
Emily Featherston, PAN Communications, +1 (617) 502-4331, efeatherston@pancomm.com, ET

*Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Data Management Systems for Analytics,' Adam Ronthal, Roxanne Edjlali and Rick Greenwald, January 21, 2019. The report was previously titled 'Magic Quadrant for Data Warehouse and Data Management Solutions for Analytics.'
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP SE published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:06 UTC
