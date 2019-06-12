Log in
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2019 / 11:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Adaire Rita
Last name(s): Fox-Martin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
112.46 EUR 53193.58 EUR
112.48 EUR 224.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
112.4601 EUR 53418.5400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51709  12.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
