Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.06.2019 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 18, 2019 German: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-halbjahresbericht English: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-half-year-report


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826317  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
03:15aSAP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
06/17SAP : and Life Ball Fight Against HIV and AIDS
PU
06/17SAP : Moves Up in Most Valuable Global Brands Ranking
PU
06/14SAP : Alitek Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program as Silver Partner
AQ
06/14SAP : The Road to Gender Equity Is Paved by Paternity Leave
PU
06/13IFASHION CLOUD : Made-to-Measure Fashion at Off-the-Rack Prices
PU
06/13CHANGE MANAGEMENT : Procurement Employees Are Biggest Advocates for SAP Ariba
PU
06/13THE GOALS HOUSE AT CANNES LIONS : Inspiring Purposeful Marketing in the Experien..
PU
06/13SAP : Zilliant Announces New Partnership with SAP and Major Expansion in Europe,..
AQ
06/12Canadian Government Names Three Cos. to Work on New Federal Pay System
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 372 M
EBIT 2019 7 751 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Debt 2019 8 946 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 31,63
P/E ratio 2020 25,07
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP31.85%153 748
ORACLE CORPORATION18.01%171 703
INTUIT29.41%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.49%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC79.27%11 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About