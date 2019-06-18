DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.06.2019 / 09:14

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 18, 2019 German: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-halbjahresbericht English: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-half-year-report

18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

