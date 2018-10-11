Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : Solving Shopping Cart Abandonment with Context-Driven Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

The path to purchase for a modern, digitally-native consumer is winding and unpredictable. With so many different ways to shop and new channels emerging regularly, it's become increasingly difficult for retailers to track consumer activity and leverage the insights in real time.

According to SAP's recent Global Consumer Propensity Study, three out of four shoppers do not regularly see product recommendations that interest them. Compounding this issue is the fact that 79 percent of consumers would be willing to share their personal data for a clear personal benefit.

Evidently, retailers are missing out on a big market opportunity. The good news? Providing personalized online shopping experiences is more within reach for brands than it's ever been.

To help brands revamp their commerce strategy, SAP is introducing new context-driven services (CDS) available within our SAP Commerce Cloud solution. CDS is a suite of products offered as services that retailers can implement on their commerce website. Within the suite are various pieces that each focus on different parts of the customer journey.

These services help online retailers to better understand customer needs and provide product recommendations or incentives to guide consumers to purchase before abandoning their shopping cart.

Specifically, context-driven services manage the following retail operations:

  • Foundation: This is the real-time customer behavior tracking piece. Foundation captures customer behavior, manages both anonymous and known customer identities and provides real-time insights. This is the fuel for segmentation, personalization and product placement.
  • Segmentation: Segmentation is for creating (you guessed it) customer segments on ecommerce websites. It uses the real-time activity from foundation to assign customers to relevant segments and then deliver specific content based on assigned conditions. For example, if the customer is female, has over $1,000 in her shopping cart and logged in through Facebook, the system will send that person relevant products and promotions that push them closer to a purchase.
  • Customer Recovery: This piece of the solution creates automated email campaigns for abandoned shopping sessions or carts. The emails dynamically recommend other relevant products as well, not only increasing conversions but also average order value.
  • Merchandising: Using the data collected throughout the customer journey, merchandising will deliver tailored product carousels on any page of the website. These can either be curated by hand or by using specific business metrics like overall product page views, add-to-cart rate, conversion rate, units sold and revenue.

Each piece, whether as a standalone service or when combined with others in the suite, boosts the customer experience and increases loyalty by helping retailers to understand their customers from the first click.

Chris Hauca is head of Strategy and Go-to-Market for SAP Commerce Cloud at SAP Customer Experience.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
03:13pSAP : Line-of-Business Editions of SAP Innovation and Optimization Pathfinder Pr..
PU
02:27pSAP : Magic xpi Integration Platform Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP..
AQ
02:13pSAP : C/4HANA Suite Enables Businesses and Partners to Transform CRM
PU
02:13pSAP : Solving Shopping Cart Abandonment with Context-Driven Services
PU
02:13pSAP : Experience Is the Key to Building a Customer-First Organization in the Dig..
PU
02:05pSAP : Magic xpi Integration Platform Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP..
AQ
10:50aSAP : Sales Cloud Brings Intelligent CRM to Customers
AQ
10:13aSAP : Superpower Your SAP C/4HANA Suite with Ruum by SAP
PU
10/10SAP : Why the Circular Economy Must Link Up the Whole Supply Chain
PU
10/10SAP : New SAP Upscale Commerce Solution Extends Customer Experience Ecosystem wi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10BLOOMBERG : AWS signs $1B in contracts with Symantec, SAP 
10/09Columbus Had Fled Europe To America For A Very Good Reason - And He Wasn't Ev.. 
10/08A Look Into SAP 
10/05Here's How SAP Is Reinventing Itself 
10/04Workday Invests In Pymetrics For AI Recruitment Tech 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 627 M
EBIT 2018 6 924 M
Net income 2018 4 422 M
Debt 2018 1 682 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 26,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,63
EV / Sales 2018 4,99x
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP5.63%140 159
ORACLE CORPORATION0.25%185 151
INTUIT39.85%57 078
SERVICENOW INC32.02%32 273
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.47%15 012
TRIMBLE INC-3.94%10 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.