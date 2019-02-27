Log in
SAP : Supervisory Board Announces Candidates for Elections of Shareholders' Representatives

0
02/27/2019 | 04:20am EST

The following shareholders' representatives will be proposed for reelection:

  • Dr. h. c. mult. Hasso Plattner (75), Schriesheim-Altenbach, Germany
  • Pekka Ala-Pietilä (62), Helsinki, Finland
  • Aicha Evans (49), Los Gatos, California, USA
  • Diane Greene (63), Stanford, California, USA
  • Dr. Gesche Joost (44), Berlin, Germany
  • Bernard Liautaud (56), London, Great Britain
  • Gerhard Oswald (65), Walldorf, Germany
  • Friederike Rotsch (46), Koenigstein, Germany

Further, the Supervisory Board will recommend the following new candidate for election at the AGM:

  • Gunnar Wiedenfels (41), CFO of Discovery Communications, Inc., New York, USA, and formerly CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Munich, Germany. He would replace Dr. Schipporeit, who will retire from the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting.

In case of his reelection, Prof. Plattner intends to again stand for the chair of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, it is intended to propose Dr. Wiedenfels as a candidate for the chair of the Audit Committee in case of his election to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board welcomes his deep expertise in EU and US accounting standards and practices.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 425,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

# # #

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For more information, financial community only:
Stefan Gruber +49 (6227) 7-44872 investor@sap.com, CET
Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @sapinvestor.

For more information, press only:
Rajiv Sekhri +49 (6227) 7-74871 rajiv.sekhri@sap.com, CET
Daniel Reinhardt +49 (6227) 7-40201 daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:19:07 UTC
