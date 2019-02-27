SAP : Supervisory Board Announces Candidates for Elections of Shareholders' Representatives

The following shareholders' representatives will be proposed for reelection:

Dr. h. c. mult. Hasso Plattner (75), Schriesheim-Altenbach, Germany

Pekka Ala-Pietilä (62), Helsinki, Finland

Aicha Evans (49), Los Gatos, California, USA

Diane Greene (63), Stanford, California, USA

Dr. Gesche Joost (44), Berlin, Germany

Bernard Liautaud (56), London, Great Britain

Gerhard Oswald (65), Walldorf, Germany

Friederike Rotsch (46), Koenigstein, Germany

Further, the Supervisory Board will recommend the following new candidate for election at the AGM:

Gunnar Wiedenfels (41), CFO of Discovery Communications, Inc., New York, USA, and formerly CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Munich, Germany. He would replace Dr. Schipporeit, who will retire from the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting.

In case of his reelection, Prof. Plattner intends to again stand for the chair of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, it is intended to propose Dr. Wiedenfels as a candidate for the chair of the Audit Committee in case of his election to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board welcomes his deep expertise in EU and US accounting standards and practices.

