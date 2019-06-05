Log in
SAP

SAP

(SAP)
  Report  
News 
News

SAP : Volkswagen to invest up to 4 billion euros in digital transformation

0
06/05/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will invest up to 4 billion euros over the years to 2023 to digitalize its administration and production, the German carmaker said on Wednesday, adding that up to 4,000 jobs in non-production units could be cut.

"At least 2,000 new jobs related to digitalization are to be created," the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Works council head Bernd Osterloh added there would be no forced layoffs until 2029.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAP 1.64% 112.96 Delayed Quote.27.85%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.22% 144.38 Delayed Quote.4.13%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 372 M
EBIT 2019 7 751 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Debt 2019 8 946 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 30,91
P/E ratio 2020 24,50
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP27.85%153 748
ORACLE CORPORATION15.22%171 703
INTUIT25.53%61 718
SERVICENOW INC44.65%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.31.48%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC70.70%11 546
