Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : Why Upgrade2Success and Why Now?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

The Upgrade2Success program represents a key strategic investment that SAP is making in its customers. That's right: an investment in customers.

Not in obtaining new customers; not in new acquisitions or new emerging markets - not to say investments like this aren't important - but an investment in its customers. It's well known that the best run companies run SAP and this program is another example of why.

Upgrade2Success is a key program designed to support on-premise SAP ERP HCM customers migrating to the cloud. Moving to the cloud is inevitable and SAP recognizes that as a trusted software vendor to the world's best run companies, it has a critical role to play in helping customers reduce the time, cost, and risk along the way.

Some may argue with my point that businesses moving core systems to the cloud is inevitable, but one can hardly argue now that cloud technologies are a fad, even if the name cloud is clever marketing. I have been meeting with hundreds of customers all across North America at our Upgrade2Success road shows and one constant question I am asked - once we set aside the issue of inevitability - is 'why SAP and why now?'

I wrote this to share my point of view in response to this consistent question from HR leaders and IT stakeholders alike.

Business processes aren't simply evolving. We are now seeing the tipping point from evolution to an outright reimagination of what's possible and as a result they are being completely and totally recreated, redesigned, and reconstructed. Changing your core HR system - a system that is arguably at the very center of every single business transaction - is a once in a decade, or perhaps even a once in a lifetime, opportunity.

For the first time in my 20-year business career, almost all of which has been exclusively in the HCM software space, I am seeing business leaders looking at technology not just to support and react to the current environment but with an eye to the next several decades - yes, decades - because the pace of change is moving at an exponential rate and the systems in place were never designed to manage this sort of disruption and expectation.

The next generation, dubbed 'digital natives,' has now entered the workforce; we're not talking millennials anymore. These employees have never known life without the fast, consumer-grade, collaborative and anywhere-anytime technology available today. It's no longer about point and click, it's about a personalized mobile experience. It's a transformation of how we work, live, love, learn, and play. The employee is arguably now at the center of everything because customer-centricity depends on your employees' ability to manage these expectations and they need the tools and technology to do it. That means mobile, social, global, and, most importantly, analytical.

The importance of measuring business process redesign impact and investment is more important than ever before. Employee-centricity is the new business paradigm and it's no longer just about attracting and retaining talent, it's about attracting and retaining customers. The two go hand in hand but it starts with your human capital. I want to emphasize the word starts because it doesn't end there. HR isn't an island and to supercharge your enterprise-wide systems you need a consistent, digitalized, and integrated user experience with every interaction and transaction.

Upgrading your core on-premise HCM solution to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central isn't just about a new HR system. It's not even about a new business system, as I mentioned previously. We're writing a new chapter in history. We are helping our employees become more intelligent and empowered, giving them the ability to predict with accuracy and react with speed.

Making this change now will therefore set you apart from your competitors and allow your employees to seize opportunities beyond limits - limits in innovation, customer service, and collaboration for many, many years to come.

The Upgrade2Success program therefore is step number one to creating the intelligent enterprise and this just isn't possible without first focusing on your employees. This is where the passion lies. Your tireless efforts to earn your customers' trust and loyalty is wasted if you don't start with your employees. Ripping it out and replacing it with another system doesn't make much sense when looking at how to make your business systems smarter, faster, bolder, and more personalized. They must be connected and no one does integration better than SAP.

SAP Executive Board Member Rob Enslin said it best: 'The pace of change is relentless. But the rewards will be unlike any we've imagined to date because your work today is defining business aspirations of tomorrow. Be strong. Be collaborative. Be eager. Being at your absolute best ensures only the best run SAP.'

So, as you redesign your business processes to accommodate the rapid change in the world around you, as you strive to deliver new and innovative solutions, as you consider building a purpose driven culture, start by reimagining what's possible first with your core HCM systems, and then to all the systems in which this data comes and goes.

To learn more and jump start this process I strongly recommend that you attend one of our roadshows. You can also contact me to learn more about the Upgrade2Success program and the incredible benefits you have yet to realize. We are making migration easier than ever.

If you are an existing on-premise SAP HR customer and are interested in making this transition, please remember SAP has invested time, money, and resources into Upgrade2Success to make sure you are successful. To learn more, check out the resources, including the global series of roadshow events, here.

Adam Greenberg is vice president of Strategic Accounts for Upgrade2Success at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
04:02pSAP : Why Upgrade2Success and Why Now?
PU
03:12pSAP : Named a Predictive Analytics Leader in 2018 Dresner Market Study
PU
02:21pSAP : University of California San Diego Goes Live With an Analytics Platform fo..
AQ
02:20pSAP : to Demonstrate How to 'Connect With Purpose' at SAP Customer Experience LI..
AQ
09/26SAP : A Healthy Workplace Culture is Key to Success in a Crazy, Digital, “..
PU
09/26SAP : Named a Top Five Company for Women Technologists by AnitaB.org
PU
09/26SAP : Enterprise Optimization Driven by the Intelligent Enterprise
PU
09/26SAP : Sligro Food Group Finds Recipe for HR Innovation, Global Growth Using SAP ..
PU
09/26SAP : Gartner Positions SAP SuccessFactors Solutions as a Leader in the Magic Qu..
PU
09/26SAP : to Demonstrate How to “Connect with Purpose” at SAP Customer E..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Microsoft announces new products, partners with SAP and Adobe 
09/21Stocks Back At Record Highs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Back At Record Highs 
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/02Salesforce Invests In Narvar For Loyalty Management Tech 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 633 M
EBIT 2018 6 887 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 29,10
P/E ratio 2019 25,62
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP14.50%153 844
ORACLE CORPORATION9.39%195 913
INTUIT40.82%57 415
SERVICENOW INC50.10%35 155
HEXAGON26.55%20 284
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.14%15 457
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.