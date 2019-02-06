Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Why You Need Application Lifecycle Management for the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:25am EST

More and more companies are adopting cloud software. They see the cost and simplicity benefits of cloud deployments, the capabilities enabled by software that is always up to date, and the security and reliability enabled by high-performance data centers.

To extract the full value of an investment in cloud technology, however, requires an area of focus that may not be apparent to all companies - application lifecycle management (ALM).

You may be familiar with the use of ALM with on-premise software. ALM orchestrates the delivery and operations of software. It provides integrated processes and tools to manage the entire life cycle of an application from demand, design, development, testing, and deployment to operations and support. Contrary to what some people think, cloud providers do not automatically address these tasks, nor are they included in software licenses. ALM needs to be applied to cloud software as well - and it's something for which you have to assume responsibility. Here's why.

Managing a Dynamic Environment

The beauty of cloud software is the immediate availability, ease of consumption, and automatic updates. These features lead many to believe that they are freed from all lifecycle management tasks once software moves to the cloud. This is not true. At a minimum, companies still need to actively manage the integration of different software solutions as well as oversee business processes and the testing of functional cloud updates.

For example, in the cloud world, the provider manages the technology that enables cloud deployment. If a company sends out invoices for all deliveries, however, those invoices are not monitored by the cloud solution provider. That's a business-process management task and not a technology issue. The same is true for functional updates that a cloud provider applies regularly. These updates are being tested by the cloud provider for technical correctness, not for whether or not they support the customer's business. This check remains the customer's obligation.

Another lifecycle management task is the monitoring of integrations. Each cloud provider makes sure that the solution works in isolation. When information is exchanged between on-premise or other cloud products, it is the customer's responsibility to validate that the overall business solution works in an integrated manner.

These examples show that certain lifecycle tasks are also relevant in the digital era. SAP has therefore enhanced its ALM portfolio with the SAP Cloud ALM solution. In 2019, SAP intends to offer:

  • SAP Solution Manager for lifecycle management of large enterprise on-premise and hybrid implementations. SAP Solution Manager is included with SAP Enterprise Support services.
  • SAP Cloud ALM to address the application lifecycle needs of companies that deploy cloud solutions from SAP Cloud ALM is included in the cloud subscription.

How SAP Cloud ALM Can Help You Now

SAP Cloud ALM starts with an implementation portal for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, available since January 2019. For companies that choose SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Cloud ALM will help ease the deployment by enabling companies to:

  • Perform quick team onboarding and scoping by providing sequenced and role-based, product- and release-specific task lists based on the SAP Activate methodology.
  • Follow a fit-to-standard implementation approach through workshops based on content from the SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud package.
  • Configure SAP S/4HANA Cloud and track project progress by guiding companies through the implementation process and tracking project progress automatically.

What's Next for SAP Cloud ALM?

In the future, SAP intends to extend SAP Cloud ALM from implementation support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud toward the entire application life cycle of all cloud solutions from SAP.

It is planned that SAP Cloud ALM will serve as a complementary offering to SAP Solution Manager. With SAP Cloud ALM, companies can choose the most suitable ALM solution for rapid implementation and support best-run operations for their SAP solutions.

To learn more about SAP Cloud ALM, visit the web page in SAP Support Portal or read our FAQs.

Matthias Melich is vice president of Application Lifecycle Management at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
09:25aSAP : Why You Need Application Lifecycle Management for the Cloud
PU
08:25aSAP : 2018 SAP Quality Awards Finalists Selected
PU
02/05SAP : and Deloitte Provide Students with Real-World Business Experience
PU
02/05SAP : Why Authentic Female Leadership Matters to Your Workforce and Yourself
PU
02/05AI TRENDS 2019 : Five Easy Steps to Create Intelligent Chat Bots
PU
02/05SAP : Three Ways You Can Get the Most Out of Purpose
PU
02/05SAP : updates warehouse and transportation planning in ERP
AQ
02/04SAP : Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management S..
PU
01/31SOFTWARE AG CEO : can spend 1-1.5 billion euros on acquisitions
RE
01/30INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Toronto Transit Commission works with IBM and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 016 M
EBIT 2019 7 721 M
Net income 2019 4 276 M
Debt 2019 7 813 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 25,13
P/E ratio 2020 20,65
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 106 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP6.87%130 016
ORACLE CORPORATION13.02%183 896
INTUIT14.04%58 257
SERVICENOW INC28.25%40 943
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.13.43%16 006
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC10.80%11 111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.