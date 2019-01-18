Log in
SAP (SAP)

SAP (SAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/18 10:06:56 am
92.045 EUR   +1.73%
2018SAP : The underlying trend remains to the downside
2018SAP plays down margin fears, prioritises growth - CFO
RE
2018SAP PLAYS DOWN MARGIN FEARS, PRIORITIZES GROWTH : Cfo
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : With SAP Leonardo, New Strategic Considerations Emerge for Branded Coolers

0
01/18/2019 | 09:24am EST

A branded cooler, stocked with a specific company's beverages or other product, is a common sight in a supermarket, convenience store, or bodega. As a standalone item, the cooler is a cost to maintain brand presence in the retail environment. But what if the cooler could be connected to a single, 'smart' network?

By enabling a single person to monitor a network of many hundreds - even thousands - of refrigerated units, the industry innovation kit SAP Leonardo for Consumer Products, assets option, provides consumer products companies the visibility they need. With this 'smart' network, the company can address key variables that help optimize the investment.

Merchandising

Retailers understand that, in principle, only the branded merchandise of the company providing the cooler should be stocked inside. But the reality is that many retail stores will seek to crowd coolers with other - even competitor - products. Using sensors, SAP Leonardo for Consumer Products, asset option, makes it possible for a single person monitoring a network of coolers to ensure that only the right items are stocked in any given cooler.

Temperature Control

There's a saying in the convenience store world - 'cold equals sold.' No consumer wants to reach into a cooler and find that the product inside is at room temperature. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology embedded in SAP Leonardo for Consumer Products enables the consumer products company to centrally monitor the coolers to make sure they are kept at the proper temperature. This real-time visibility also provides insight into when the coolers require service. Sending out a maintenance technician before the cooler has broken minimizes downtime, which means less lost revenue.

Replenishment

A cooler lacking a consumer's favorite is just as undesirable as one full of room-temperature product. Some consumers will leave the store in this situation in search of a retail location with their favorite in stock. This is another challenge connected coolers can address. By being able to 'see' which items are being sold more quickly with SAP Leonardo for Consumer Products, the consumer products company can restock popular items before they run out.

With the SAP Leonardo for Consumer Products, asset option, standalone coolers can increase in value. Connecting coolers to a single, smart network can help ensure the greatest return on the significant investment associated with branded coolers, providing consumer products company with information, such as if the coolers are running at optimal temperature variances and how often and at what times of day the cooler doors are opened.

To learn more about what SAP Leonardo can do for consumer products companies, watch this video.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:23:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 593 M
EBIT 2018 7 045 M
Net income 2018 4 409 M
Debt 2018 1 988 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 24,60
P/E ratio 2019 22,10
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP4.08%126 628
ORACLE CORPORATION6.45%174 350
INTUIT7.56%54 946
SERVICENOW INC4.76%33 445
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.49%14 716
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC1.07%10 135
