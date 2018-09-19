SAP : and Alibaba to Expand Partnership

By Max Bernhard



German business-software vendor SAP and Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding plan to expand their partnership in online platform services, the two companies said Wednesday.

The companies plan to offer SAP's online business-process-management software SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform to customers of Alibaba's cloud-computing business in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, SAP will continue to use Alibaba Cloud technology and Alibaba will use SAP S/4HANA in return.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard