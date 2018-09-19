Log in
SAP (SAP)
SAP : and Alibaba to Expand Partnership

09/19/2018 | 11:00am CEST

By Max Bernhard

German business-software vendor SAP and Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding plan to expand their partnership in online platform services, the two companies said Wednesday.

The companies plan to offer SAP's online business-process-management software SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform to customers of Alibaba's cloud-computing business in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, SAP will continue to use Alibaba Cloud technology and Alibaba will use SAP S/4HANA in return.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 639 M
EBIT 2018 6 923 M
Net income 2018 4 423 M
Debt 2018 1 679 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 28,00
P/E ratio 2019 24,69
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP10.43%147 815
ORACLE CORPORATION3.70%195 793
INTUIT42.90%58 323
SERVICENOW INC47.16%34 303
HEXAGON25.09%19 707
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.81%15 111
