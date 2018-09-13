Log in
SAP : and Now United Join Forces to Uniquely Engage and Empower Fans Around the World

09/13/2018 | 02:28pm EDT

When world renowned music and television producer Simon Fuller launched his latest global pop music group - Now United - his vision was to create a group that was accessible to fans, while also using fan input to help shape the future of the group's evolution through the use of digital technology and social platforms.

Specifically, the group's music, choreography, travel diary, and round the clock life experiences are shared in real-time with fans in all corners of the world. This first-of-its-kind, real-time pop group, consists of 14 singers and dancers from 14 different countries who have a mission to unite the world through song and dance.

Enter SAP. With more than 40 years of experience fostering technology innovation for many of the world's leading brands, SAP keenly understood Now United's vision to disrupt the music industry and to bring their artists closer to the fans via social and digital platforms. Drawing on SAP's years of experience innovating with some of the largest sports and entertainment brands, including the NBA, Cirque du Soleil, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), SAP and Now United will explore how data, technology, and social platforms can create immersive and engaging digital experiences that bring their fanbase closer to the action.

SAP and Now United will explore how data, technology, and
social platforms can create immersive and engaging digital
experiences that bring their fanbase closer to the action

'To better understand what our fans want and how they think and to pioneer new ways to connect with our fans in a digital world, we need best-in-class partners like SAP to bring our vision to life,' said Simon Fuller, founder and CEO, XIX Entertainment. 'We're excited to partner with SAP to transform the way that music groups connect and engage with their audiences through the use of innovative technologies.'

'The music industry is experiencing rapid changes and disruptive technologies are challenging the traditional ways of doing business,' said Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer, SAP. 'As audiences continue to prioritize engagement across devices and social platforms, artist-direct communication and media consumption is significantly changing the way that music groups connect with their fans. There is a unique opportunity ahead for SAP and Now United to explore new ways that technology can bridge the gap between artists and fans, while helping propel the band's future success.'

The partnership between SAP and Now United aligns two brands with a shared passion for uniting the world through music and dance, while creating a global movement driven by technology and digital engagement.

For updates surrounding SAP and Now United's transformative partnership, follow @NowUnited and @LifeatSAP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

And, watch Now United's U.S. TV debut last month on CBS' 'Late Late Show with James Corden':

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:27:02 UTC
