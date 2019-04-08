Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP

(SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP and SUSE: A Force for Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

At SAP, we believe innovation is more than developing software, it's developing breakthrough technologies and best practices that shape IT trends and helps companies of all sizes and industries run at their best.

Our people, partners, and customers represent the greatest asset and the secret behind our continued success. A diverse range of individuals drive innovation, wow customers, and create the ultimate work environment. We strive to create an atmosphere that is seriously productive while still having fun along the way.

In partnership with one of global technology partner SUSE, we co-innovated on creating and producing an original rock and roll song.

Yes! A music video from SAP and SUSE that highlights how, by working together, we can do so much for customers. Listen and view 'A Force for Change' here:



Share the piece across social channels:
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

We hope you like the way we took our partnership to the next level!

Learn more about open roles within SAP Development at jobs.sap.com and get more information about SAP's partnership with SUSE here.

Global technology partners provide SAP and our customers with a wide range of products to support SAP technology. They are leading global vendors of hardware, database, storage system, network, and mobile computing technology. See a full list of SAP global technology partners here.

Lyrics

In a world of open source
Innovate and be a force for change
Change
We design your enterprise
We're improving all your lives
We adapt and you succeed
The best run
SAP
It's SUSE and
SAP
Together with
SAP
The best run
SAP
Automate and optimize
Open up and realize
The best is side by side
Get the up-time that you need
Satisfaction guaranteed
We adapt, and you succeed
The best run
SAP
It's SUSE and SAP
Together with
SAP
The best run
SAP

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
12:08pSAP AND SUSE : A Force for Change
PU
09:58aCLOSING AFRICA'S DIGITAL DIVIDE : Athenkosi Mali Lifts Up His World
PU
09:13aSAP : Latest Version of SAP HANA Empowers All Business Users to Make Confident, ..
PU
09:13aSAP HANA SPRING 2019 UPDATES : Latest and Greatest Tools for the Intelligent Ent..
PU
09:13aINTELLIGENCE, AGILITY, EFFICIENCY : The Newest SAP HANA Innovations
PU
08:28aTHE DIGITALIZED CUSTOMER : A Moment for Rediscovery, Not New Rules
PU
06:15aEUROPE : Tech, Boeing suppliers drag European shares lower
RE
04/05SAP : A-Check Global Background Screening Integration with SAP SuccessFactors No..
AQ
04/055 FOR THE FIGHT : Crowdfunding The Fight Against Cancer
PU
04/05SAP : An Innovation-Packed Event for Aerospace and Defense Leaders in Sunny Seat..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 095 M
EBIT 2019 7 621 M
Net income 2019 4 264 M
Debt 2019 7 851 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 28,36
P/E ratio 2020 22,90
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 107 €
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP17.91%141 183
ORACLE CORPORATION19.45%183 938
INTUIT32.94%68 040
SERVICENOW INC33.10%42 784
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.02%18 285
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC49.84%10 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About