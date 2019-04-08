SAP and SUSE: A Force for Change

At SAP, we believe innovation is more than developing software, it's developing breakthrough technologies and best practices that shape IT trends and helps companies of all sizes and industries run at their best.

Our people, partners, and customers represent the greatest asset and the secret behind our continued success. A diverse range of individuals drive innovation, wow customers, and create the ultimate work environment. We strive to create an atmosphere that is seriously productive while still having fun along the way.

In partnership with one of global technology partner SUSE, we co-innovated on creating and producing an original rock and roll song.

Yes! A music video from SAP and SUSE that highlights how, by working together, we can do so much for customers. Listen and view 'A Force for Change' here:

We hope you like the way we took our partnership to the next level!

Global technology partners provide SAP and our customers with a wide range of products to support SAP technology. They are leading global vendors of hardware, database, storage system, network, and mobile computing technology. See a full list of SAP global technology partners here.

Lyrics

In a world of open source

Innovate and be a force for change

Change

We design your enterprise

We're improving all your lives

We adapt and you succeed

The best run

SAP

It's SUSE and

SAP

Together with

SAP

The best run

SAP

Automate and optimize

Open up and realize

The best is side by side

Get the up-time that you need

Satisfaction guaranteed

We adapt, and you succeed

The best run

SAP

It's SUSE and SAP

Together with

SAP

The best run

SAP