SAP and SUSE: A Force for Change

At SAP, we believe innovation is more than developing software, it's developing breakthrough technologies and best practices that shape IT trends and helps companies of all sizes and industries run at their best.
Our people, partners, and customers represent the greatest asset and the secret behind our continued success. A diverse range of individuals drive innovation, wow customers, and create the ultimate work environment. We strive to create an atmosphere that is seriously productive while still having fun along the way.
In partnership with one of global technology partner SUSE, we co-innovated on creating and producing an original rock and roll song.
Yes! A music video from SAP and SUSE that highlights how, by working together, we can do so much for customers. Listen and view 'A Force for Change' here:
We hope you like the way we took our partnership to the next level!
Global technology partners provide SAP and our customers with a wide range of products to support SAP technology. They are leading global vendors of hardware, database, storage system, network, and mobile computing technology. See a full list of SAP global technology partners here.
Lyrics
In a world of open source
Innovate and be a force for change
Change
We design your enterprise
We're improving all your lives
We adapt and you succeed
The best run
SAP
It's SUSE and
SAP
Together with
SAP
The best run
SAP
Automate and optimize
Open up and realize
The best is side by side
Get the up-time that you need
Satisfaction guaranteed
We adapt, and you succeed
The best run
SAP
It's SUSE and SAP
Together with
SAP
The best run
SAP
