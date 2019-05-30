Log in
SAP

(SAP)
SAP : openSAP Recieves GlobalCCU Award for Best Corporate University in Corporate Responsibility

05/30/2019

SAP's open online course provider, openSAP, recently received the Silver Award in the category 'Best Corporate University - Corporate Responsibility ' from the Global Council of Corporate Universities (CCU) at its bi-annual awards ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The openSAP platform was originally established in 2013 to deliver free knowledge on SAP's latest innovations as well as foundational digital skills to equip the SAP ecosystem and beyond with the knowledge needed to survive in the digital economy. To help the world run better and improve people's lives, openSAP started working with the SAP Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team to provide knowledge that can help other companies do business sustainably and give back to the communities in which they're present.

Over the years, SAP has worked on courses with CSR partners to provide knowledge on topics such as social enterprises, sustainability, volunteering, teaching coding to young people, and more. Past courses include the following:

We're honored to receive this award and celebrate our achievements with our CSR colleagues and partners, without whom we couldn't create these courses.

This achievement brings the award count for openSAP to seven since its 2013 launch. In 2015, openSAP received the Gold Award from the GlobalCCU for Best Innovative Corporate University. Check out this and other awards on the openSAP website.

Explore corporate social responsibility courses and access the video content to learn!

Bernd Welz is chief knowledge officer at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:38:05 UTC
