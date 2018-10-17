Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SAP : vows to ease cloud transition; German customers less keen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) - Software company SAP said it plans to offer more support to help reluctant clients shift to its latest cloud-based business suite, a transition crucial for its future profitability.

In SAP's native Germany, which accounts for 14 percent of global sales, only 10 percent of customers are willing to move core processes into the cloud, according to a survey by the DSAG user group that hosted a gathering in Leipzig this week.

SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, is trying to accelerate the adoption of its premium S/4HANA cloud suite, which it wants to replace software run on local servers that it plans to phase out by the middle of the next decade.

Achieving scale as a platform company is vital for SAP to expand its margins while weaning itself off the juicy up-front licence fees earned on its traditional enterprise planning software used to run finance departments and supply chains.

"We want to reduce both the costs for our customers and the time it takes to implement the new software," Uwe Grigoleit, global vice-president at SAP, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the SAP user conference.

SAP is due to report third-quarter financial results on Thursday. Analysts will be looking to hear an update on its push into sales and marketing where it competes, among others, with cloud-only player Salesforce.

Only 41 percent of core SAP customers surveyed expect to complete the transition to S/4HANA by 2025, the year the company plans to stop servicing its workhorse Business Suite enterprise software.

The rest want to keep core business processes running on their own servers, DSAG board member Marco Lenck told the conference, cautioning technology providers that they shouldn't force cloud-only products on the market.

"Many users are concerned that cloud services won't cover all their business processes," he said.

S/4HANA, launched in 2015, typically takes between seven and nine months to get up and running. Some 2,100 customers are running the suite live, but a further 34,000 could potentially make the switch, SAP estimates.

"We will need an expanded product offering," Lenck said.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by David Evans)

By Nadine Schimroszik
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALESFORCE.COM 3.87% 147.44 Delayed Quote.38.85%
SAP -0.44% 100.3 Delayed Quote.4.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP
02:28pSAP : vows to ease cloud transition; German customers less keen
RE
02:28pTHE CLOUD COACH : How to Know If Your Small or Midsize Business Is Ready for ERP
PU
02:00pSTANDARD : Media Group empowers high-performing culture with SAP® SuccessFactors..
AQ
01:09pSAP : CipherCloud Platform for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions Now Live on SAP App ..
AQ
10/16SAP : Announcing the Launch of SAP S/4HANA Adoption Starter Engagement
PU
10/16SAP : Study Finds Overwhelming Interest in Industry Digital Transformation Effor..
PU
10/16SAP : Leading Analyst Market Study Finds That 96 Percent of Respondents Would Re..
PU
10/16SAP : Leading Analyst Market Study Finds That 96 Percent of Respondents Would Re..
PU
10/15SAP : How Mindfulness Saved Me from Becoming a Casualty of Workplace Burnout
PU
10/15BERLIN CALLING : SAP Hosts 030 Roundtable for Innovation Hubs
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16How To Play 'Software As A Service' 
10/15Hold Off On Cloudera And Hortonworks 
10/12Anaplan starts first day up 43% 
10/11ANAPLAN IPO : 'Excel On Steroids' With Some Upside Potential 
10/10BLOOMBERG : AWS signs $1B in contracts with Symantec, SAP 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 631 M
EBIT 2018 6 863 M
Net income 2018 4 422 M
Debt 2018 1 682 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 27,46
P/E ratio 2019 24,17
EV / Sales 2018 4,95x
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart SAP
Duration : Period :
SAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 111 €
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Bjoern Goerke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP4.88%139 010
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.34%179 506
INTUIT34.25%54 792
SERVICENOW INC38.75%32 814
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.14.83%14 504
TRIMBLE INC-4.55%9 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.