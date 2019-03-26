Log in
SAP

SAPPHIRE NOW in 2019: Bringing the Intelligent Enterprise to Life

03/26/2019

Brilliant innovators are already abuzz about the SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, being held May 7 to 9 in Orlando, Florida, because this year's theme combines the two most important business imperatives for every company: 'Building an Intelligent Enterprise in the Experience Economy.'

In a world where experiences matter most, the only way for companies to win is with embedded intelligence where it counts ─ company-wide. This is the promise of the experience economy, and SAPPHIRE NOW will provide a practical path for companies to achieve this goal. On the visionary yet eminently practical agenda are keynotes, customer stories, workshops, hands-on demos, roundtables, educational sessions, and much more. Everything is designed to show business and IT leaders how they can bring their intelligent enterprise together to drive meaningful outcomes.

Here's a sampling of the incredible insights and immediately valuable information in store for participants.

Get Inspired

This year's impressive line-up of keynotes includes SAP CEO Bill McDermott on stage with Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, who will share how organizations can tackle new opportunities in the experience economy. Customers at the vanguard of the Intelligent Enterprise will be in the spotlight. On the second day, Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE, will go deep into how the combination of X-data (experience data) and O-data (operational data) come together for the Intelligent Enterprise.

See Groundbreaking Innovations

Join SAP experts, customers, and partners in the Best-Run Theaters for an in-depth look at how companies are using SAP S/4 HANA, innovations like machine learning and IoT, and SAP Cloud Platform for global results in high-growth industries.

Take a Learning Journey in the Neighborhoods

The show floor features five Neighborhoods: Customer Experience, Digital Supply Chain, Network and Spend Management, People Engagement, and Digital Core. Within each exciting neighborhood showcase, attendees will see how world-class companies are already becoming intelligent enterprises. They'll easily find the SAP solutions and services to address their unique challenges and take advantage of new opportunities to generate real business outcomes.

Drill-Down in Pavilions

Attendees can have conversations with experts about the SAP innovations and best practices that matter most to their business at the three Pavilions. Conveniently located nearby the Neighborhoods, each pavilion will provide intelligent enterprise guidance and action plans encompassing specific Industries, Platform and Technologies, and Services and Support. People will walk away with a greater understanding of the end-to-end scenarios that make the most sense for them, and the next steps they can take for impact across every part of the business.

Conversations Spark Fresh Ideas

In addition to more open seating for networking and relationship building, SAPPHIRE NOW in 2019 will have targeted hands-on workshop spaces. Inside, people will have deeper discussions with experts to white board strategies most relevant to them, like building a business case for technologies such as machine learning, IoT, and blockchain.

Special this year is the co-located SAP Customer Experience LIVE event, which SAPPHIRE NOW participants can attend at no additional cost. SAPPHIRE NOW registration is open now. I hope to see you there!

Follow me: @smgaler

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 13:04:01 UTC
