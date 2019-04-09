Services and Support at SAPPHIRE NOW: Leaders Share Answers to Accelerate Innovation

The only thing better than learning innovation lessons directly from world-class leaders is getting expert advice on how to bring that transformation into your own company ─ quickly and for competitive advantage.

This is what the Services and Support team from SAP will do at the SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference in 2019, being held May 7 to 9 in Orlando, Florida.

'Attendees will get answers on how to become intelligent enterprises in the experience economy, and accelerate their company's innovation,' said Oliver Huschke, global head of Solution Marketing and Communications for SAP Digital Business Services. 'They'll be inspired by our showcases, get ideas from real-world customer experiences, and gain expert advice to achieve their specific organizational objectives.'

Attendees will be able to talk with experts from the Services and Support team at Realization Expert Centers within three neighborhoods on the show floor, Customer Experience, Digital Supply Chain, and People Engagement, as well as at the Platform and Intelligent Technologies Pavilion. Participants will learn how to define, prepare, and execute their individual journies in the context of each neighborhood and pavilion. Attendees will also hear directly from customers sharing their actual experiences with SAP solutions within the Realization Expert Centers and connect to the right experts who will recommend next steps.

In the Industries Pavilion, attendees can find out more about how SAP Model Company services accelerate their transformation. In addition, the Services and Support Pavilion, which will be directly connected to the Digital Core Neighborhood, will showcase how they can use intelligent enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions from SAP for digital transformation in order to compete in today's dynamic business environment.

Expert Guidance

One of the biggest strengths of SAPPHIRE NOW is the opportunity for attendees to learn directly from other customers. After hearing first-hand from leaders at other organizations who are successfully innovating with the intelligent suite from SAP, conference goers will get valuable advice on applying those solutions to their company.

'People will be able to focus on their individual company needs,' said Huschke. 'Customers thinking about SAP S/4HANA will find out how to use SAP S/4HANA Adoption Starter Engagement to make a business case for moving forward. They'll walk away with next steps using the SAP Readiness Check in SAP Transformation Navigator. If they're further along in the journey, they can see how SAP Model Company services will help them speed up implementation.'

Learn What to Do Next

Understanding how to use intelligent, connected data across the company for business model disruption and new market opportunities is a major theme at SAPPHIRE NOW this year. Attendees will be able to identify use cases for their company's differentiation and growth.

'Many companies have heard about the latest innovations but struggle to determine how their company can benefit from them. Some people might be interested in using AI and machine learning to improve their customer's experience. Others might want to know how to collect and extract insights from sensor-based IoT Big Data,' said Huschke. 'We'll help them explore how to use innovations like these and make the business case to move forward.'

Huschke added that conference attendees will also be able to watch demos of latest strategic, end-to-end support offerings from SAP, including Next-Generation Support, now fueled by AI-powered chat bots that represent a new industry standard.

'Every company faces unique challenges, and we're providing one place where people will find all the information and tools to chart their best path forward to the Intelligent Enterprise,' said Huschke. 'They can check the agenda builder to schedule sessions most relevant for their needs, watch demos with solutions that matter most to them, share experiences with customers in similar situations, and have one-on-one conversations with SAP experts for specific guidance.'

