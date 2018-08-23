Log in
Take the SAP TechEd Learning Journey: Non-Stop Innovation

08/23/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

To rework a Las Vegas truism, what happens at SAP TechEd in 2018 most definitely doesn't stay there. That's because all three events ─ Las Vegas, Barcelona, and Bangalore ─ are delivering a brilliantly crafted new Learning Journey for people to pursue before, during, and after each conference.

'SAP TechEd attendees are at the forefront of the evolution to the Intelligent Enterprise, and this year's Learning Journey is designed to get them there faster,' said Björn Goerke, chief technology officer and president of SAP Cloud Platform. 'People can quickly get ahead of the curve with education before SAP TechEd, prioritize their experience onsite, and set a path for achievement afterwards based on their evolving, individual learning goals for innovation.'

In this video, Christoph Liebig, head of Strategy and Product management for SAP Cloud Platform, explains what participants can expect at SAP TechEd.

It couldn't be easier for participants to find all the relevant content for the tracks that interest them. Attendees have their pick of 35 first-rate Learning Journey guides across eight conference tracks. Watch for updates as each Learning Journey will be fully displayed very soon.

  • Integration Out-of-the-Box
  • Application Landscapes and Cloud-Native Architectures
  • Consumer-Grade Experience
  • Applied Intelligence
  • Next-Gen Data Management
  • Open Platform
  • Security by Default
  • Explore SAP

One click on each conference track reveals the full Learning Journey for that topic at SAP TechEd. Participants can select what content interests them the most, depending on their individual skill levels and interests. Here's an example of how it works. Suppose you're interested in Applied Intelligence.

Curious specialists and generalists, managers and others can start with 'Explore,' which shows relevant overview lectures covering SAP Leonardo technologies.

Architects, IT decision makers, or anyone with some basic knowledge can enter the 'Discover' path to find sessions with greater details on what these technologies ─ machine learning, blockchain, IoT, analytics, and more ─ can do for your business.

Experienced developers, architects, IT specialists, and others can click on 'Learn' to find hands-on, how-to sessions on applying these innovations in your real life environment.

Anyone who's ready to build on their knowledge in this area can enter 'Expand Skills' for learning opportunities outside of SAP TechEd events. These encompass courses on the openSAP platform, as well as expert resources on the SAP Help Portal and SAP Community. SAP TechEd attendees this year also receive access to selected learning content in SAP Learning Hub that's relevant to the event.

Registration for SAP TechEd in Las Vegas, Barcelona, and Bangalore has kicked off. Don't miss this unprecedented opportunity to chart your personal Learning Journey with SAP.

Follow me: @smgaler

This story previously appeared on the SAP Community.

