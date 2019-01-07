Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 09:58:03 am
86.645 EUR   +0.24%
2018SAP : The underlying trend remains to the downside
2018SAP plays down margin fears, prioritises growth - CFO
RE
2018SAP PLAYS DOWN MARGIN FEARS, PRIORITIZES GROWTH : Cfo
RE
Transform to an Intelligent Enterprise: Move to SAP S/4HANA

01/07/2019 | 09:29am EST

SAP has reinvented enterprise resource planning (ERP) to make it intelligent, agile, and full of innovation. Whether choosing a solution in the cloud or on premise, SAP S/4HANA customers benefit from a consistent solution in any environment and any combination that is right for them.

More than 9,500 customers have opted to address today's business challenges and tomorrow's opportunities with the flexibility, speed, and insight of SAP S/4HANA.

With more than 40 years of success, innovation, and growth, SAP has unmatched industry and business process expertise. SAP S/4HANA offers a user experience (UX) for the digital age, adds automation to key functions, and unlocks new business value with the latest innovations. SAP wants to help customers in all industries that already run an SAP ERP application to become best-run businesses by adopting the intelligent, next-generation ERP.

The movement to SAP S/4HANA has begun and the time for you to move is now.

SAP S/4HANA Movement: Optimized Tools

SAP understands that any move to a new ERP system is a substantial effort that requires a high level of skill, tools, programs, and services. With this in mind, the company is continuing to invest in tools that accelerate the move to SAP S/4HANA, the first intelligent ERP, and has introduced the SAP S/4HANA Movement initative.

SAP S/4HANA Movement comprises an optimized portfolio of tools, programs, content, and services that enable customers to move to SAP S/4HANA with the minimum of disruption and the shortest time to value.

SAP supports the transition from an SAP ERP application to SAP S/4HANA with a full program of services and tools that lower the cost and further increase the confidence of SAP S/4HANA deployments. Customers are able to make decisions and follow deployment timelines that suit them. Interest in our adoption tools has never been higher, with more than 15,000 customers using SAP Transformation Navigator and thousands more using SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA to identify capabilities that can be optimized by moving to SAP S/4HANA.

Döhler: Intelligent Enterprise

Founded in 1838, Döhler is a global provider of technology-driven, natural ingredients and integrated solutions for the food and beverage industry. Döhler had been running its operations on SAP ERP since 1993, which resulted in a highly customized and specialized system with more than 33,000 custom objects. To accelerate growth and transform into an intelligent enterprise, Döhler needed to update this platform and automate its sales activities.

'Döhler wants to be the digital leader in the food and beverage industry. Leveraging SAP S/4HANA and SAP solutions will enable that.'

- Winfried Winterstein, team lead, SAP Technology, Döhler Group

To be able to innovate even more rapidly for its partners and customers, Döhler chose to deploy SAP S/4HANA and SAP Data Maintenance by Vistex, pricing option for SAP S/4HANA, and SAP Sales Cloud solutions. This allows Döhler to realize high volume complex pricing capabilities and simulations for its sales and pricing teams managing huge bills of materials integrated with the SAP Fiori user experience.

The combination of SAP S/4HANA together with the extension SAP Sales Cloud solutions means that Döhler can run new business processes and create innovative business models that deliver even more value to its partners and customers.

After a smooth implementation project and with no disruption to normal business, it gained an integrated and intuitive lead-to-cash tool with native integration for SAP S/4HANA as the digital core.

SAP S/4HANA: Joint Investment

Progressing with SAP S/4HANA is a joint investment. SAP is investing in the tools and services to make the transition to SAP S/4HANA clear and empowering. With the movement to SAP S/4HANA, SAP is giving customers the choice to make decisions and follow deployment timelines that suit them. Additionally, customers have the choice between running SAP S/4HANA as an on-premise solution - taking advantage of a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and regular innovations with SAP S/4HANA Cloud - or by opting for a hybrid deployment.

Still not sure about moving to SAP S/4HANA? Take a look at this series of webinars, 'Why Wait?,' to find answers to your questions or read more customer stories.

Nucleus Research has recently done interviews with SAP S/4HANA customers and published three new reports, including one about the business value of the solution and two in-depth ROI/benefit case studies about customers. Read more about the benefits of SAP S/4HANA here.

Rudolf Hois is vice president of SAP S/4HANA at SAP.

Top image via Pexels.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:28:10 UTC
