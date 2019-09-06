Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bill McDermott at TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Enterprise leaders must protect their core businesses while expanding the 'perimeter,' SAP CEO Bill McDermott told the audience this week at a TechCrunch technology conference in San Francisco.

During the conference session, 'Keeping an Enterprise Behemoth on Course,' McDermott emphasized that to stay on top, market leaders need to continue developing innovative solutions and creating new business models. 'Change is unbelievably fast, but remember, the world will never move this slowly again,' he said.

Underscoring the importance of bold leadership McDermott noted, 'We had a $110 billion addressable market in 2010, but if you were spending time addressing 'today' problems, we would lose the opportunity of tomorrow.' Today, he said, SAP's addressable market has grown to $400 billion.

Since McDermott took over as sole SAP CEO in 2014 - becoming the first American to hold this position - he has grown the company and its market capitalization, thanks in part to a number of key cloud-based acquisitions.

'If you look at our business in 2010, we had zero cloud revenue. Now we will have a $15 billion cloud business by 2023,' he said. 'If we hadn't made those decisions [to buy cloud companies], we wouldn't be in that position.'

Expanding Experience

Among those deals, SAP acquired Qualtrics, the experience management (XM) market leader, earlier this year. McDermott compared that deal to earlier tech industry mega deals, including Apple's 1996 acquisition of NeXT, which brought Steve Jobs back to the company he co-founded, as well as EMC's 2003 acquisition of VMWare and the subsequent purchase of EMC by Dell in 2016.

'Those were acquisitions that changed the industry,' McDermott said. 'Similarly, the Qualtrics deal will be just as transformational for SAP and the software industry.'

The SAP CEO spoke during a fireside chat with TechCrunch news editor Frederic Lardinois at TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise.

'We are living in an experience economy,' McDermott shared, while describing Qualtrics as 'the elixir to serve our customers.'

'It's a key part of our strategy to be the fastest-growing enterprise company,' he said, adding that the combination of experience (X-data) and operational (O-data) data on the SAP platform can change experiences for people around the world, and make their engagement with companies 'simple and beautiful.'

Growing the Market and Shareholder Value

Since becoming CEO, McDermott has overseen SAP's market capitalization increase from $40 to $150 billion. He noted that while SAP's market cap has quadrupled in 10 years, 'We've quintupled the customers we serve.' To do that he said, 'You need loyal customers, and a mindset at the company that's focused on the customer.'

TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise was the result of a partnership between SAP and TechCrunch. More than 1,200 attended in person along with a large audience online. SAP Chief Innovation Officer Max Wessel, managing director of SAP Silicon Valley, also presented at the event and spearheaded the collaboration.

Of the significance of the event, Wessel explained that SAP innovation is well understood by its employees and customers. 'But to lead,' he said, 'we need to be open to how we partner across the ecosystem and push ideas forward. Given that TechCrunch is a leading outlet for technology news, it's important for us to sit side-by-side with them.'

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 18:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
02:47pBILL MCDERMOTT AT TECHCRUNCH SESSION : Enterprise
PU
10:02aSAP : A New Digital Core Helps VINCI Energies Manage Its Growing Business
PU
08:42aSAP : Why a Comprehensive Well-Being Strategy Is a Business Imperative
PU
09/05SAP : and Dell Create a Path to Success for People on the Autism Spectrum
PU
09/04SAP : Supporting Africa to Lead in the Race for the UN SDGs
PU
09/04SAP : Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP Ar..
AQ
09/04SAP : Attending SuccessConnect? Tips from a Customer Attendee
PU
09/04SAP : iO Launches Enterprise Health-Focused Startup Accelerator Program in New Y..
PU
09/04SAP : Runway by SAP Returns to New York Fashion Week with New Features Debuting ..
PU
09/03SAP : Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP® A..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 403 M
EBIT 2019 8 098 M
Net income 2019 3 320 M
Debt 2019 9 525 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 38,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,20x
EV / Sales2020 4,72x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 128,50  €
Last Close Price 111,36  €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG28.24%146 862
ORACLE CORPORATION17.32%179 600
INTUIT48.49%76 022
SERVICENOW INC51.43%50 543
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.06%21 135
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC106.36%14 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group