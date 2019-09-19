SAP : ARC Advisory Group Ranks SAP a Leader in Key Supply Chain Management Systems

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its digital supply chain solutions rank among the leading offerings in the market by revenues, according to research by ARC Advisory Group.

'We're passionate about helping our customers achieve the best possible supply chains,' said Franz Hero, SAP senior vice president, Digital Supply Chain Development. 'The quality of our solutions and the benefits they deliver result in customers that are in turn passionate about SAP technology. We see this validated by our strong market position across categories.'

ARC determined SAP to be the top vendor in the Transportation Management Systems market,* which ARC segments into two types of applications: planning and execution and fleet management. The SAP Transportation Management application enables customers to reduce transportation complexity dramatically by integrating fleet and logistics management throughout their network.

ARC also included SAP among the leading vendors in Enterprise Asset Management** and Warehouse Management,*** ranking the company second and third, respectively, in market share. SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions enable customers to improve the health of their assets, increase collaboration and dramatically accelerate performance. The SAP Extended Warehouse Management application helps customers optimize storage and warehouse processes through cutting-edge inbound process management, storage and operations management, and outbound process management.

SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions help companies get products to market faster and at less cost. The smart product technologies support advanced automation and predictive processes to help maximize efficiency and responsiveness, and work together to provide visibility across the entire supply chain network.

For more information about SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions, visit the Digital Supply Chain area of sap.com.

