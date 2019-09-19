Log in
SAP : ARC Advisory Group Ranks SAP a Leader in Key Supply Chain Management Systems

09/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its digital supply chain solutions rank among the leading offerings in the market by revenues, according to research by ARC Advisory Group.

'We're passionate about helping our customers achieve the best possible supply chains,' said Franz Hero, SAP senior vice president, Digital Supply Chain Development. 'The quality of our solutions and the benefits they deliver result in customers that are in turn passionate about SAP technology. We see this validated by our strong market position across categories.'

ARC determined SAP to be the top vendor in the Transportation Management Systems market,* which ARC segments into two types of applications: planning and execution and fleet management. The SAP Transportation Management application enables customers to reduce transportation complexity dramatically by integrating fleet and logistics management throughout their network.

ARC also included SAP among the leading vendors in Enterprise Asset Management** and Warehouse Management,*** ranking the company second and third, respectively, in market share. SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions enable customers to improve the health of their assets, increase collaboration and dramatically accelerate performance. The SAP Extended Warehouse Management application helps customers optimize storage and warehouse processes through cutting-edge inbound process management, storage and operations management, and outbound process management.

SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions help companies get products to market faster and at less cost. The smart product technologies support advanced automation and predictive processes to help maximize efficiency and responsiveness, and work together to provide visibility across the entire supply chain network.

For more information about SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions, visit the Digital Supply Chain area of sap.com.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Dana Dye, +1 (415) 928-1310, dana.dye@sap.com, PT
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

*ARC Market Analysis: 'Transportation Management Systems Global Market 2018-2023,' by Chris Cunnane, July 2019.
**ARC Market Analysis: 'Enterprise Asset Management Systems Global Market 2018-2023,' by Ed O'Brien, July 2019.
***ARC Market Analysis: 'Warehouse Management Systems Global Market 2018-2023,' by Clint Reiser, April 2019.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 13:31:01 UTC
