01:30aSAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2019 Results
PU
01:30aSAP : CEO Touts Growth in Cloud Business
DJ
01:28aSAP : 2Q Operating Profit Rose, Backs Outlook
DJ
SAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2019 Results

07/18/2019 | 01:30am EDT

'SAP delivered double digit growth in total revenue, cloud revenue and non-IFRS operating income. Qualtrics is growing fast as the global standard in the Experience Management category. As shown by our rising cloud gross margins, we are progressing nicely on our ambition to be the Best-Run SAP. With XM driving the CEO digital transformation agenda, we resolutely reaffirm our full year guidance.'

Bill McDermott, CEO

I am pleased that our operational excellence measures are already showing effect. Our non-IFRS operating profit and margin performance is remarkable considering the margin headwinds from our latest acquisition and the recent short-term trade-related uncertainty in Asia that impacted our software revenue performance in the region. With continued strong customer demand and our tight focus on profitability we remain as confident in our 2019 outlook as we are in our mid-term ambition.

Luka Mucic, CFO

WALLDORF, Germany - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:29:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 466 M
EBIT 2019 8 128 M
Net income 2019 3 659 M
Debt 2019 8 971 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 38,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 143 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 126,21  €
Last Close Price 120,10  €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG38.11%163 786
ORACLE CORPORATION29.81%200 116
INTUIT42.56%72 127
SERVICENOW INC66.56%56 083
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.41.47%20 172
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC45.18%15 218
