SAP : Ariba Solutions Positioned as Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management

03/27/2020 | 09:13am EDT

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has positioned SAP Ariba solutions in the 'Visionaries' quadrant of the 'Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management' report.

This is Gartner's first Magic Quadrant on contract life cycle management, which refers to applications used for managing contracts from initiation through ongoing management and eventual renewal or termination. Gartner based this evaluation on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the Gartner report, 'As organizations seek better regulatory compliance and faster authoring, negotiation and sign-off cycle times, interest in contract life cycle management is growing rapidly.'

'Contracts are central to the buyer-supplier relationship,' said SAP Procurement Solutions President Chris Haydon. 'Businesses that manage this well tend to flourish. We are focused on delivering contract life cycle management solutions with industry-specific capabilities that help companies automate and streamline the multiple stages of this process to achieve greater visibility, efficiency and compliance.'

Access a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media contacts:
Geraldine Lim, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PT
Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, Micky Keck, 25 February 2020. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 13:12:04 UTC
