SAP : CEO Bill McDermott to Keynote at Uber Freight Deliver 19

SAN FRANCISCO - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Bill McDermott and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will take the stage at the Uber Freight Deliver conference to discuss their leadership visions, managing high-growth global businesses and insights on the transformative power of networks.

The discussion between Uber and SAP is part of ongoing collaboration between the companies, which recently announced a partnership to modernize the freight industry. Under the agreement, Uber Freight will be integrated into SAP Logistics Business Network to provide customers with access to transportation rates from Uber's carrier network and gain real-time quotes and guaranteed freight capacity. The combined solution, which simplifies load management and execution, will be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Deliver is Uber Freight's annual conference for shippers, and addresses topics such as innovations in transportation, digital technologies for supply chain, and sustainability, among others. The discussion between McDermott and Khosrowshahi is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco.

