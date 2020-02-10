Log in
SAP : Executives Recognized as 2020 Channel Chiefs by CRN

02/10/2020 | 12:28pm EST

SAP is honored to have two of its channel executives named to the prestigious list of 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs:

Fahrbach and Lazina are among the 2020 Channel Chiefs who have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs.

The honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

Fahrbach is leading a movement, the Next-Generation Partnering initiative, to help ensure SAP partners are able to create their own IP and become part of the $200 billion economy that SAP partners are expected to create by 2024. Under his leadership, SAP is providing an unparalleled economic opportunity and improving the overall partner experience, believing this is a key lever for a good customer experience.

Lazina was recognized as one of the top women of the channel by CRN in 2019 and has increased partner deal registration and more than doubled the number of indirect (partner) cloud deals from the previous year. Under her leadership, the North America channel is stronger than ever, helping SAP drive strong cloud adoption across the region.

'IDC sees that customers of all sizes everywhere in the world need counsel and support when it comes to evolving their next-generation system landscapes,' said Steve White, program vice president, Channels and Alliances, IDC. 'It's great to see SAP encouraging their partners to enrich the SAP portfolio of solutions with their own intellectual property, supporting those customers to streamline the acquisition and use of these technologies.'

SAP is executing on its intelligent enterprise strategy. Partners aligned with this strategy are well positioned for long-term growth and opportunity. Market momentum for SAP partners has never been stronger. The SAP partner economy is expected to double in the next three years, driven by a proliferation of partner-developed innovations in conjunction with SAP.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:27:03 UTC
