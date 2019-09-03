SAP : Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP® Ariba® Live in Sydney

SAP NEWSBYTE — Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating will deliver an enlightening closing keynote session at the SAP® Ariba® Live event in Sydney, the premier global procurement and supply chain conference, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today. The Sydney event is the last stop in the event’s Asia-Pacific-Japan series and is scheduled to take place September 10–11 at The Westin Sydney. SAP Ariba Live will bring together buyers, suppliers, partners and thought leaders across Australia and New Zealand to network and explore the power of intelligent spend management to help drive greater efficiencies, transparency and accountability in pursuit of purpose and good business.

The Honorable Paul Keating entered Parliament in 1969 and served as Australia’s 24th prime minister from 1991 to 1996, after serving as treasurer from 1983 through 1991, during which he drove a range of financial and economic reforms, which internationalized the Australian economy. He also introduced social and economic reforms that have underpinned more than 28 years of Australia’s continuous growth and prosperity. In December 1991, Mr. Keating became prime minister and continued his progressive reform program, which included the introduction of enterprise bargaining for the workforce; the reduction of tariff barriers; the implementation of the historic Native Title legislation to facilitate the return of land to indigenous Australians; the release of the Creative Nation program, the seminal arts policy of the period; the establishment of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting; and practicing an outward-looking foreign policy, forging Australia’s place in the region.

In his SAP Ariba Live address, Mr. Keating will discuss the changing global and national geopolitical and economic environment. Attendees can look forward to a stimulating keynote from one of the great Australian political leaders on the power of collaboration to help change the world. Today’s economic, societal and environmental challenges are vast, but so too are the opportunities. A community is only as good as its connections, and businesses can have a bigger impact directing their spend toward doing good with a large, vibrant, collaborative ecosystem.

SAP Ariba Live in Sydney will host a community of buyers, suppliers, partners and influencers to discuss using digital business networks and emerging technologies to drive efficiency and intelligence into spend management while advancing social initiatives.

For more information on this premier global commerce conference, visit www.aribalive.com.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

