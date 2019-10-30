Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : How Optimized Incident Creation Helps Improve the Customer Support Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT

In an ideal world, a customer would not have to ask any questions or reach out to support functions because the service automation of the future would turn support from predictive into preventative.

On the way to this perfect customer experience, the digital support experience is continuously improved step-by-step. One important milestone during this journey is to simplify and streamline the entire incident creation and management process. This process has the potential to save customers time and effort and solve their problems before an incident needs to be filed.

John Bowley, launchpad incident management product owner for SAP Customer Success Services, revealed how he and his team identified the most important aspects to improve the customer experience within in the incident creation process. Bowley also shared which customer feedback they collected before and after the improvements went live.

Q: A name like 'incident creation process' does not sound very innovative or fancy at first sight. However, you and your team invested a lot of time and research on how to improve this particular part of the customer experience. How did you identify this need in the first place?

A: In product support we have been, and still are in, a transformation process - not unlike our customers in the era of digital transformation. Our customers' needs have changed as much as the technologies we have today to provide an improved, simplified, and partly-automated service to answer questions and solve issues. With SAP's Next-Generation Support approach we basically reinvented ourselves and started questioning features, solutions, and processes. We got a very good idea of what we wanted to change; partly from customer feedback showing us where we had room for improvement, and partly from research projects we initiated. We tried to collect as much input as possible from many different perspectives and areas of need.

And one important aspect that kept bothering us was that our incident-creation process. Even though it worked and fulfilled the purpose, it showed a lot of potential to be simplified and optimized. That was the reason why we started working on this and now are in the process of rolling out improved, simplified features step-by-step over the next couple of months.

What were the first steps you took to narrow down the changes you wanted to implement?

The most important step, in the beginning, was to involve our customers in our research to get the outside-in view on our processes and tools. Our intention was not to tell the customers what we thought was best for them but listen to the customers and learn from them: what they were missing, where they felt they run into problems, or where our processes should do better. We worked closely with our customer experience team to perform interviews, meet up with customers, and involve the SAP user groups. Of course, we also included our internal customers within SAP and SAP partner companies. In the end, we got a good coverage of different user profiles and felt confident to start defining the changes needed.

Regarding the overall incident creation process: what are the key improvements you have launched up to now and what else can we expect in the near future?

Some outstanding key improvements resulted from our close cooperation with the team that develops new features based on artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies. This is vital to any automated and improved process where customers really experience the difference between the former process and the new, improved way of dealing with technical issues.

With the launch of Incident Solution Matching, for example, we offer a real opportunity to resolve the issue without having to complete the incident creation.

The next function that went live was the component predictor, AI-based automated help for selecting the right component the issue needs to be solved for. Correct component selection is vital to the efficient processing of an incident.

We had a lot of feedback from customers that claimed selecting a system was complex and not intuitive. We completely redesigned the way of selecting a system from the ground up. It is now much more intuitive and simpler to use.

With our new support assistant functionality, customers are guided through a series of more detailed and targeted questions, step-by-step-with each question being based on the answer given to the previous question. As this information is collected, we can provide more and more detailed knowledge articles with the aim that the customer finds the solution to the problem without the need to submit the incident.

The log-analyzer feature we added suggests to customers which files should be attached to the incident and can even analyze them in real time, finding issues within the log files. It also offers suggested solutions to these issues.

Regarding future improvements, customers can expect even more automated support features to free up more time for them to deal with their actual challenges and not with managing incident processes.

If you had a free wish regarding customer support experience, what would it be?

My wish would be that a customer would not have to reach out to support at all. Issues and problems would get automatically solved before they even occur.

Simple, effortless, and easy to work with; that's what we want to achieve in a preventative support environment, and for an ideal customer support experience.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
09:22aSAP : How Optimized Incident Creation Helps Improve the Customer Support Experie..
PU
09:01aSAP : New Research Reveals Top Concerns Among Business Travelers
AQ
08:24aGARTNER : SAP Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Metadat..
AQ
10/29SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata ..
PU
10/29SAP : Tackles Food Safety with Blockchain Breakthrough
PU
10/29ARCHITECTURE PLANNING : The Answer to the Evolving Reality of Your IT Landscape
PU
10/28SAP : Becoming a Smart City Is Not a Goal, It's a Lifestyle
PU
10/28SAP : Partners Get Creative with SAP Analytics Cloud for Purpose-Built “Se..
PU
10/25TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon's Shipping Costs Soar; Supply Chain Tapestry; ..
DJ
10/25SAP : Why Mandarin Oriental Calls Employees “Colleagues”
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 641 M
EBIT 2019 8 190 M
Net income 2019 3 405 M
Debt 2019 9 192 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 39,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 130,71  €
Last Close Price 118,90  €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG36.78%157 694
ORACLE CORPORATION21.37%179 882
INTUIT31.31%67 226
SERVICENOW, INC.35.38%45 450
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.70%20 760
RINGCENTRAL, INC.91.50%13 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group