SAP : Independent Research Firm Names SAP a Leader in Data Management for Analytics

WALLDORF -SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2020.' Forrester Research Inc. evaluated 14 vendors and gave SAP the highest score in the Strategy and Market Presence categories.

The data management solutions from SAP, including SAP HANA, SAP BW/4HANA and SAP Data Hub, scored five out of five in 16 of the 25 evaluation criteria Forrester applied in the research study.

In the report, Forrester states: 'SAP focuses on real-time analytics, security, and integration. Enterprises use SAP HANA for in-memory data marts and SAP BW/4HANA data warehouse implementations that integrate with multiple data sources, including other data warehouses like SAP IQ. In addition, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, announced in May 2019, offers companies an analytical and persona-driven data-warehouse-as-a-service designed for business and IT. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud focuses on orchestrating various data sources and maintaining security, trust, and semantic information to accelerate business-critical insights. It offers instant access to application data via prebuilt adapters. . . . Reference customers like SAP's performance, data integration, data modeling, and storage processing capabilities. . . .'

The report observed: 'SAP's key differentiators are its shared-nothing, distributed in-memory data platform for real-time analytics; optimized data streaming and query processing; integrated data services layer; advanced compression; and security.'

SAP helps Ferrara introduce its diverse portfolio of brands, such as SweeTARTS and Red Hots, to new generations.

'Ferrara is a tech-savvy, sweet snacking powerhouse with a passion for sharing delight by creating some of the most iconic sweet snacks,' said George Lesko, Ferrara vice president and CIO. 'Over the last few years, we have added many well-known brands to our portfolio. As we continue to grow, our in-memory data warehouse powered by SAP HANA has really improved our data governance and analytics. From our supply chain to sales to distribution, now we can see what's happening across the company in real time.'

SAP unites data and analytics to drive real business value.

'We believe this ranking as a leader further validates that SAP is in a unique position to bring data and analytics closer together than ever before and enable customers to realize the full potential of their data,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, SAP HANA & Analytics executive vice president. 'Based on our SAP HANA in-memory technology, we enable our customers to securely connect to any data source, eliminating the need for unnecessary data movement. With our broad portfolio of data management and analytics solutions, including the latest SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, customers can now combine this with cloud elasticity to give more people access to data, simplifying data landscapes, improving security and reducing costs.'

SAP HANA has more than 32,000 customers.

Download the full Forrester report here.

For more information, see 'SAP's Data Management for Analytics Portfolio a Leader in Recent Evaluation.'

