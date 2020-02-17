Log in
SAP : Independent Research Firm Names SAP a Leader in Data Management for Analytics

02/17/2020

WALLDORF -SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2020.' Forrester Research Inc. evaluated 14 vendors and gave SAP the highest score in the Strategy and Market Presence categories.

The data management solutions from SAP, including SAP HANA, SAP BW/4HANA and SAP Data Hub, scored five out of five in 16 of the 25 evaluation criteria Forrester applied in the research study.

In the report, Forrester states: 'SAP focuses on real-time analytics, security, and integration. Enterprises use SAP HANA for in-memory data marts and SAP BW/4HANA data warehouse implementations that integrate with multiple data sources, including other data warehouses like SAP IQ. In addition, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, announced in May 2019, offers companies an analytical and persona-driven data-warehouse-as-a-service designed for business and IT. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud focuses on orchestrating various data sources and maintaining security, trust, and semantic information to accelerate business-critical insights. It offers instant access to application data via prebuilt adapters. . . . Reference customers like SAP's performance, data integration, data modeling, and storage processing capabilities. . . .'

The report observed: 'SAP's key differentiators are its shared-nothing, distributed in-memory data platform for real-time analytics; optimized data streaming and query processing; integrated data services layer; advanced compression; and security.'

SAP helps Ferrara introduce its diverse portfolio of brands, such as SweeTARTS and Red Hots, to new generations.

'Ferrara is a tech-savvy, sweet snacking powerhouse with a passion for sharing delight by creating some of the most iconic sweet snacks,' said George Lesko, Ferrara vice president and CIO. 'Over the last few years, we have added many well-known brands to our portfolio. As we continue to grow, our in-memory data warehouse powered by SAP HANA has really improved our data governance and analytics. From our supply chain to sales to distribution, now we can see what's happening across the company in real time.'

SAP unites data and analytics to drive real business value.

'We believe this ranking as a leader further validates that SAP is in a unique position to bring data and analytics closer together than ever before and enable customers to realize the full potential of their data,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, SAP HANA & Analytics executive vice president. 'Based on our SAP HANA in-memory technology, we enable our customers to securely connect to any data source, eliminating the need for unnecessary data movement. With our broad portfolio of data management and analytics solutions, including the latest SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, customers can now combine this with cloud elasticity to give more people access to data, simplifying data landscapes, improving security and reducing costs.'

SAP HANA has more than 32,000 customers.

Download the full Forrester report here.

For more information, see 'SAP's Data Management for Analytics Portfolio a Leader in Recent Evaluation.'

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Scott Malinowski, +1 (781) 852-3822, scott.malinowski@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:51:07 UTC
