SAP : Independent Research Firm Names SAP a Leader in Translytical Data Platforms

Feature Article - An intelligent enterprise needs to be able to anticipate outcomes and act in the moment. To truly respond in real time, organizations need to be...

October 30, 2019 by Gerrit Kazmaier

Feature Article - The world needs to get smarter about sustainable agriculture. According to the United Nations, the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050. To feed...

October 24, 2019 by Robin Meyerhoff

Feature Article - Over a decade ago, Dr. Joseph Drozda, a cardiologist and director of Outcomes Research at Mercy, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the...

October 10, 2019 by Dina Blasi, Ashley Tully