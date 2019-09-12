Log in
SAP AG

(SAP)
SAP : Integrated Delivery Framework Eases Move to SAP S/4HANA for Customers

09/12/2019

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the continued momentum of its SAP Integrated Delivery Framework, which helps streamline the move to SAP S/4HANA for SAP customers on partner-led projects.

With SAP Value Assurance service packages and SAP Model Company services acting as the foundation for the delivery of SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integrated Delivery Framework helps align delivery roles, methodology and timelines between SAP and its partners. This helps to ensure that customers quickly realize the benefits of SAP S/4HANA when working with their partner of choice.

'Whether a customer chooses to deploy SAP S/4HANA through SAP directly or through one of our select global strategic services partners, we want to ensure that they're receiving a best-in-class experience from preparation to continued success with their solution,' said Michael Kleinemeier, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Digital Business Services. 'SAP Integrated Delivery Framework clearly outlines roles and responsibilities between SAP and its partners and customers along every step of the move to SAP S/4HANA, resulting in a faster and more predictable adoption and deployment process.'

SAP Value Assurance offers customers direct access to technical experts for SAP S/4HANA and tailored service packages across all phases of deployment. The SAP Model Company service provides ready-to-run SAP S/4HANA software, including preconfigured content that encompasses industry and line-of-business practices. While both SAP services are available for partner-led projects for SAP S/4HANA, SAP Integrated Delivery Framework reimagines the way each offering is delivered to perfectly complement SAP partner services, including:

  • Providing aligned service plans between the partner and SAP delivery experts
  • Establishing predefined frameworks for SAP Value Assurance service packages for SAP to engage both partners and customers
  • Creating a uniform starting point and road map for projects for SAP S/4HANA to meet unique customer needs and capabilities
  • Outlining supporting partner qualifications for SAP Model Company to ensure uniform practices
  • Aligning the partner delivery methodology with the SAP Activate process to promote risk management, boost efficiencies and drive down customer costs

Customers that have incorporated SAP Integrated Delivery Framework into their SAP partner relationships during the move to SAP S/4HANA have noted that this offering has boosted their confidence in how the solution will positively impact their business.

To learn more about how SAP Integrated Delivery Framework can help streamline the move to SAP S/4HANA, visit the SAP S/4HANA Movement website.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:
Martin Gwisdalla, SAP, +49 (6227) 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com
Jennifer Kohanim, FleishmanHillard, +1 (617) 692-0535, jennifer.kohanim@fleishman.com, ET

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 13:56:04 UTC
