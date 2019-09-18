Log in
SAP : Kongsberg Automotive Drives Employee Engagement with SAP SuccessFactors Solutions

09/18/2019 | 09:17am EDT

LAS VEGAS - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced Kongsberg Automotive has implemented SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human capital management (HCM) to modernize its human resources (HR) processes across the entire global organization.

With these solutions implemented in 19 countries worldwide, the organization is aligning its HR processes with its overall organizational strategy and is committed to driving a positive experience for every employee. The announcement was made at the SuccessConnect event held in Las Vegas on Sept. 16-18, 2019.

'Kongsberg Automotive is making an impact on the daily lives of drivers,' SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb said. 'SAP SuccessFactors solutions are helping the company recruit the right talent, train employees properly and deliver an exceptional, integrated HR user experience.'

With its recent transition to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Kongsberg Automotive benefits from a seamless and integrated human resources information system (HRIS) landscape, including end-to-end employee lifecycle management. During a successful, quick five-month rollout of solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and SAP SuccessFactors Learning, the organization has simplified and standardized global HR processes, improved data quality and unified employee data for a holistic view of its global workforce of more than 11,000 employees.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions' integrated approach to employee lifecycle management contributes to the sustainable success of Kongsberg Automotive and its employees. It makes it possible for the company's management and HR team to more accurately undertake workforce planning, ensure global HR compliance, and streamline compensation and benefits management.

'SAP SuccessFactors solutions have enabled our human resource functions to now play a strategic role in meeting our business goals,' said Marcus von Pock, Kongsberg Automotive executive vice president of HR. 'As we look to offer a modernized employee experience, having a one-stop shop for all HR processes makes it easier for us to deliver exceptional services, while also establishing a culture of ongoing employee training and development. SAP SuccessFactors solutions address our HR needs, end to end - starting with recruiting, agreements on targets, and performance evaluation through to learning, succession, remuneration, personnel planning and people analytics.'

With more than 40 locations, Kongsberg Automotive develops world-class products for the global vehicle industry to make the driving experience safer, more comfortable and sustainable for drivers and passengers.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions website and the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:
Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com
Kate Lavoie-Mayer, PAN Communications, +1 (617) 502-4338, klavoiemayer@pancomm.com, ET

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:16:03 UTC
