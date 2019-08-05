Log in
SAP AG

(SAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/05 12:38:29 pm
106.26 EUR   -2.83%
SAP : Labs Network Expands into Japan
06:48aElliott calls for break-up and bigger buyback at Germany's Scout24
04:22aRIB Software open for anchor investor to boost digital strategy
SAP : Labs Network Expands into Japan

08/05/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Today in Tokyo, SAP announced the opening of SAP Labs Japan, one of four Asia-based research and development (R&D) centers in its global network of software development locations. Drawing on a rich source of local technical talent, the lab will focus on building capabilities for the Japanese market, particularly in digital manufacturing and digital supply chain.

SAP Labs Japan will help to grow the company's market share and revenue in the Japanese market, and bring innovation from Japan to the world through the portfolio of SAP solutions for the Intelligent Enterprise.

'SAP Labs Japan is another strong step forward for SAP Japan as a true innovation partner to our customers,' said Yuzuru Fukuda, president of SAP Japan.

SAP Japan already offers a set of programs and services to support customers in their digital transformations. It will now be able to provide additional services, including access to the newly opened SAP Leonardo Experience Center, where customers can explore digital technologies, and to the new SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo.

Managing Director Brings International Experience

Sinead Kaiya has been appointed managing director of the new SAP Labs Japan, while also continuing in her current role as head of Innovation for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ). Kaiya joined SAP in 2007 and initially ran R&D Operations in Canada and France before moving to Germany and then the U.S. to drive strategic projects for the Office of the CEO. She most recently served as chief operating officer for the company's 30,000-strong development organization. Her knowledge of the Japanese language and culture, as well as her strong network and knowledge of the SAP product portfolio, are viewed as strong assets.

Kaiya is convinced Japan can take the lead in tackling social and environmental issues that will impact other nations in the near future.

'I have always been inspired by two aspects of Japan's innovation culture: determination in the face of adversity and creativity in problem solving,' she said. 'Considering the many social challenges facing the world, and particularly Japan, these are precisely the characteristics we need. Solutions such as digital supply chain give us the opportunity to apply intelligent technologies to optimize production and use resources more efficiently, advancing SAP's vision to make the world run better and improve people's lives.'

Stepwise Intensification of Industry Focus

SAP Labs Japan will initially focus on localizing SAP solutions for the Japanese market and strengthening its digital supply chain and manufacturing portfolio, particularly in integrated business planning and intelligent asset management.

SAP also aims to bring world-class best practices and know-how from Japanese customers into its standard solutions. These activities will be complemented by co-innovation activities with customers and partners.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:04:06 UTC
