SAP : Leading Companies Around the Globe Continue to Choose SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced Burger King Brazil and Guatemala's Banco G&T Continental are among the latest companies to select SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions to help digitally transform procurement and integrate the entire buying process across their organizations.

Leading organizations including German energy company Uniper SE and U.S. educational product and services provider Follett Corporation continue to choose SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions for intelligent spend management. The following are among the thousands of new companies to choose SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions during the second quarter of 2019 to help digitalize goods and services procurement, manage direct and indirect spend, and source and manage external workers:

Banco G&T Continental , one of the largest banks in Guatemala and Central America, selected SAP Ariba solutions to help simplify its procurement processes, establish better governance and improve its relationship with suppliers. The financial institution expects its digital transformation to help improve operational efficiency and transparency, as well as to elevate its brand.

, one of the largest banks in Guatemala and Central America, selected SAP Ariba solutions to help simplify its procurement processes, establish better governance and improve its relationship with suppliers. The financial institution expects its digital transformation to help improve operational efficiency and transparency, as well as to elevate its brand. Burger King , one of the largest fast-food operators in Brazil, turned to SAP as a trusted advisor to support its fast growth. The company chose SAP Fieldglass solutions to help manage its interactions with services vendors, SAP Concur solutions to support expense management, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help attract, retain and develop its workforce. Burger King Brazil also will adopt SAP Customer Experience solutions to support its massive customer data growth from all customer touchpoints.

, one of the largest fast-food operators in Brazil, turned to SAP as a trusted advisor to support its fast growth. The company chose SAP Fieldglass solutions to help manage its interactions with services vendors, SAP Concur solutions to support expense management, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help attract, retain and develop its workforce. Burger King Brazil also will adopt SAP Customer Experience solutions to support its massive customer data growth from all customer touchpoints. Hospital Sirio-Libanes is a Brazilian philanthropic healthcare institution with two general hospitals, five ambulatory centers and over 4,400 registered physicians in São Paulo and Brasilia. Sirio-Libanes is relying on SAP offerings to support its digital transformation road map. By selecting SAP Ariba solutions, SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the institution expects to transform procurement, improve strategic sourcing and optimize financial closing and operational processes. The SAP solutions will create a data-driven healthcare company and provide multidimensional analytics to support business decisions intended to generate better results for the institution and its patients.

'Managing spend has never been more critical,' said SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass Senior Vice President and General Manager Pat McCarthy. 'And what better way to drive excellence into spend management than bringing spend data together across all sources and categories. From energy and education to banking, food and healthcare, these new clients joining our community highlight just how critical smarter decision-making and better collaboration are across industries and geographies. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions enabling an integrated source-to-pay process for managing every category of spend, coupled with SAP Concur solutions for travel and expense management, SAP delivers an Intelligent Spend Management program unrivaled in the market.'

SAP Ariba solutions comprise the world's largest business-to-business commerce network, connecting more than 4.2 million companies that transact nearly US$3 trillion in commerce annually through Ariba Network. SAP Fieldglass solutions help companies manage their external workforce and services procurement spend, including nearly 170,000 statements of work in the second quarter of 2019.

SAP will host customers, partners and influencers at upcoming events around the world, including SAP Ariba Live in Singapore, SAP Ariba Live in Sydney and SAP NOW Brazil. Register to learn how leading organizations such as Natura and Votorantim Cimentos have transformed procurement into a strategic function and reimagined collaboration with suppliers for better business results.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass Solutions

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions are how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend - from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships and build healthy supply chains. It's where more than US$2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass solutions are used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include nonpayroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

