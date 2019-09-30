SAP : Make the Smart Move to SAP S/4HANA with the Next Generation of SAP Business Scenario Recommendations

From watches to phones, smart devices have become foundational tools in our lives. However, with the rate at which new versions of these devices are released, consumers are often left with an unclear view of when they should invest in the latest edition.

Wouldn't it be helpful for consumers to receive personalized recommendations along with each device version, outlining how new features could make improvements to their quality of life?

While you might not have this kind resource at your disposal for your next smartphone purchase, SAP is helping bring customers tailor-made insights to help build the case for SAP S/4HANA, the latest version of SAP's digital core, through the next generation of SAP Business Scenario Recommendations for SAP S/4HANA.

Move to SAP S/4HANA: Building the Case

Smartphones have become the standard for cellular devices, but the switch from their predecessor did not happen overnight. Consumers needed examples and education around how a smart device would improve their cell phone experience. The same goes with making the move from SAP Business Suite to SAP S/4HANA.

While many customers are aware of SAP S/4HANA, some still lack an understanding of the urgency of upgrading their systems and the benefits they can receive for their business.

To highlight this importance and help get all business stakeholders on board with making the move to SAP S/4HANA, each SAP Business Scenario Recommendations report allows IT professionals to showcase their findings and recommendations from a business lens rather than a technical view, detailing opportunities for improvement across the business in an easy-to-digest format. When confronted with the question 'Why move to SAP S/4HANA?,' IT professionals can be more confident than ever that the C-suite will rally behind the actionable, business-specific recommendations outlined in each report.

Ensure a Custom Fit

When a runner is considering investing in a smartwatch upgrade, they make sure that the watch accounts for different functions like workout tracking and heartrate monitoring, as well as features that simplify various other aspects of their life, like the ability to answer emails or make calls.

Similarly, when deciding to upgrade to an intelligent enterprise system like SAP S/4HANA, SAP customers need to account for the different ways in which the new digital core will impact each line of business within their organization.

Taking this into account, SAP Business Scenario Recommendations for SAP S/4HANA offer specific insights for up to six lines of business, helping enterprises to identify areas in their system that could be simplified to boost overall performance, including finance, sales, supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, and asset management. Recommendations cover the apps and extensions most relevant to achieve business goals, as well as data that highlights the specific ways that upgrading to SAP S/4HANA would improve operations.

One SAP customer from the manufacturing sector looked to SAP Business Scenario Recommendations to determine how SAP S/4HANA could best optimize its manufacturing process. The report pulled data from the business' current SAP system and identified performance issues that were impacting production cycle times and costs. From there, the report clearly outlined how SAP S/4HANA would address these inefficiencies across the business. With next steps identified, the customer was able to quickly build the case for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Leonardo technologies, then to define how these technologies would automate production processes and help eliminate time-consuming, paper-based tracking systems.

For many consumers, especially in the age of social media, another consideration when choosing to upgrade to a new smart device includes the intention to keep up with their peers' lifestyles. The same goes for today's enterprises; in order to remain competitive, an intelligent enterprise system must provide the resources to meet and exceed the performance of competitors. SAP Business Scenario Recommendations reports include unique insights into industry benchmarks, showcasing how the implementation of SAP S/4HANA can help gain a competitive edge.

Take the Next Step with SAP Business Scenario Recommendations



In a day and age where competition is fiercer than ever, it is vital for businesses to be able to pinpoint technical inefficiencies and quickly address them through necessary upgrades in order to stay ahead of the curve. Enterprises don't have time to read through the entire documentation of a new system to identify benefits and suitable functionalities, and with SAP Business Scenario Recommendations for SAP S/4HANA, they don't have to.

Through targeted, line-of-business and industry-specific recommendations on how SAP S/4HANA should be leveraged throughout an enterprise, IT professionals can quickly earn buy-in from all levels and roles in the business, and kick-start the move to SAP's next-generation digital core.

Ready to help your business start the move to SAP S/4HANA? Learn more about SAP Business Scenario Recommendations for SAP S/4HANA and request your own report today at www.s4hana.com.