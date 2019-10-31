Log in
SAP : Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

0
10/31/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

Feature Article - SAP was honored this week to again be positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.* From...

Read more

October 31, 2019 by Jennifer Kling



Feature Article - Globalization has made cross-border shipping commonplace. A truck could leave Munich today, reach Istanbul overnight, and be back at the German border tomorrow. Truck tires...

Read more

October 31, 2019 by Jeanette Rohr



Feature Article - With the convenience of e-commerce nipping at the heels of brick-and-mortar retailers, customer experience makes all the difference for in-store shoppers. But to offer customers...

Read more

October 31, 2019 by Robin Meyerhoff



Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 16:46:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 641 M
EBIT 2019 8 190 M
Net income 2019 3 405 M
Debt 2019 9 192 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 39,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,49x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
Capitalization 143 B
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 130,71  €
Last Close Price 119,40  €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG37.35%158 516
ORACLE CORPORATION21.48%180 046
INTUIT32.23%67 695
SERVICENOW, INC.40.38%47 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.70%21 044
RINGCENTRAL, INC.98.61%13 585
