SAP : Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

Feature Article - SAP was honored this week to again be positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.* From...

October 31, 2019 by Jennifer Kling

Feature Article - Globalization has made cross-border shipping commonplace. A truck could leave Munich today, reach Istanbul overnight, and be back at the German border tomorrow. Truck tires...

October 31, 2019 by Jeanette Rohr

Feature Article - With the convenience of e-commerce nipping at the heels of brick-and-mortar retailers, customer experience makes all the difference for in-store shoppers. But to offer customers...

October 31, 2019 by Robin Meyerhoff