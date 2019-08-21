Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:18am EDT

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that for the 12th consecutive year, independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in Gartner's 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.'*

After evaluating its data integration products, Gartner recognized SAP as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner: 'The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices. This assessment of 16 vendors will help data and analytics leaders make the best choice for their organization.'

SAP solutions for EIM support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

'Companies need smart integration tools and digital technologies to access and deliver trusted data from any source to any business process and user, at the time and in the context needed,' said Byron Banks, vice president of SAP Platform and Technology Marketing. 'We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP is enabling organizations to use enterprise information management as a critical element in achieving an intelligent enterprise.'

Access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools' report here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,' by Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, August 1, 2019.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
10:18aSAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Inte..
PU
10:18aSCHAEFER WERKE GROUP : From Traditional Metal Processor to Digital Service Provi..
PU
09:33aSAP : Businesses Can Create, Manage and Syndicate Product Data Across 1,500 Chan..
PU
08:20aSAP : InfonovaGo from BearingPoint//Beyond now available for purchase on SAP App..
AQ
07:53aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Up, Stocks Firmer
DJ
08/20CROSSING YOUR OWN FINISH LINE : How-To Guide to Your Multi-Stage SAP S/4HANA Tra..
PU
08/20SAP : InfonovaGo from BearingPoint//Beyond now available for purchase on SAPÂ® A..
AQ
08/20SAP : Becomes a Founding Member of the Value Balancing Alliance to Help Business..
PU
08/19Citrix Names New CFO as It Steers Toward Cloud-Based Business Model
DJ
08/19SAP : and Dell Partnering for Purpose with Autism at Work
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 441 M
EBIT 2019 8 099 M
Net income 2019 3 323 M
Debt 2019 9 525 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 128,50  €
Last Close Price 107,30  €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG22.93%142 041
ORACLE CORPORATION19.31%176 732
INTUIT38.60%70 732
SERVICENOW INC43.38%47 855
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.45.27%20 190
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC101.69%14 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group