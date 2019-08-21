SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools”

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that for the 12th consecutive year, independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in Gartner's 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.'*

After evaluating its data integration products, Gartner recognized SAP as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner: 'The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices. This assessment of 16 vendors will help data and analytics leaders make the best choice for their organization.'

SAP solutions for EIM support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

'Companies need smart integration tools and digital technologies to access and deliver trusted data from any source to any business process and user, at the time and in the context needed,' said Byron Banks, vice president of SAP Platform and Technology Marketing. 'We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP is enabling organizations to use enterprise information management as a critical element in achieving an intelligent enterprise.'

Access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools' report here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Julia Fargel, +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,' by Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, August 1, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.