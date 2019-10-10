Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

WALLDORF, Germany - After an initial review of its third quarter 2019 performance, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All 2019 figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

  • New Cloud Bookings Up 38%, Software License Revenue Down 1%
  • Cloud Revenue Up 37%
  • Total Revenue Up 13%
  • IFRS Operating Profit Up 36%; Non-IFRS Operating Profit Up 20%
  • IFRS Operating Margin Up 4.2pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Up 1.7pp
  • EPS Up 28% (IFRS) and Up 14% (Non-IFRS)
  • Rapid Cloud Gross Margin Expansion Continues
  • Outlook Reiterated

'The growth story at SAP continues with maximum strength. I couldn't be prouder of this very significant top line and bottom line expansion,' said Bill McDermott, SAP. 'The future is bright!'

'We have delivered a very strong result on the bottom line based on further ac-celeration of our operational excellence initiative and restructuring benefits in the third quarter. In parallel we have continued to execute extremely well on our cloud transition in the first nine months - a dynamic cloud business growing at 41% combined with a stable core, leading to double digit topline growth' said Luka Mucic, SAP. 'It is with great confi-dence that we reiterate our 2019 outlook.'

In the third quarter, new cloud bookings were up 38% (33% at constant currencies) and up 50% excluding Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). A cloud deal with a major partner contributed 17 percentage points to Q3 new cloud bookings growth. The deal has a term of 3 years, with revenue recognition starting in the fourth quarter 2019.

Cloud revenue grew 37% year over year to €1.79 billion (IFRS), up 37% (non-IFRS) and 33% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Software licenses revenue was down 1% year over year to €0.93 billion (IFRS), down 1% (non-IFRS) and down 4% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud and software revenue grew 12% year over year to €5.63 billion (IFRS), up 13% (non-IFRS) and 10% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Total revenue grew 13% year over year to €6.79 billion (IFRS), up 13% (non-IFRS) and 10% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

Adding more than 500 customers in the quarter, SAP S/4HANA adoption grew to more than 12,000 customers, up 25% year-over-year.

The share of more predictable revenue grew by 2 percentage points year-over-year to 69% in the third quarter.

Cloud gross margin increased 5.9 percentage points year over year to 64.5% (IFRS) and increased by 5.4 percentage points year over year to 69.0% (non-IFRS) and 5.5 percentage points to 69.0% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

Operating profit increased 36% year over year to €1.68 billion (IFRS), up 20% (non-IFRS) and up 15% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Operating margin increased 4.2 percentage points year over year to 24.7% (IFRS) and expanded by 1.7 percentage points year over year to 30.6% (non-IFRS) and 1.5 percentage points to 30.4% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

Earnings per share was up 28% to €1.04 (IFRS) and up 14% to €1.30 (non-IFRS).

Read the full press release

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 22:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
07:18pCHRISTIAN KLEIN : SAP's McDermott steps down; Morgan, Klein become co-CEOs
RE
07:16pSAP : Sets Course for the Future with Next-Generation Leadership Team
PU
06:50pSAP SE : SAP sets course for the future with next generation leadership team
EQ
06:26pSAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
PU
06:10pSAP SE : SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
EQ
05:41pSAP : CEO Steps Down
DJ
05:11pSAP : CEO Bill McDermott Steps Down
DJ
09:51aSAP : Understanding What Medical Data Can Do in the Real World
PU
09:06aSAP : Destigmatizing Mental Health in the Workplace Requires Culture Change
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 125 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 128,50  €
Last Close Price 105,06  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein COO-Intelligent Enterprise Group
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG21.82%138 787
ORACLE CORPORATION20.78%178 996
INTUIT34.11%68 659
SERVICENOW, INC.47.16%49 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.27%21 277
RINGCENTRAL, INC.111.18%14 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group