Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP S/4HANA 1909: The Intelligent Enterprise Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Intelligent automation, insight and prediction, next-generation processes: SAP S/4HANA 1909 brings many new and innovative capabilities to the market.

  • SAP HANA 1909: The time to move to is now

With the 1909 release of SAP S/4HANA, SAP continues to focus on delivering leading-edge value in three key areas: intelligent automation, insight and prediction, and next-generation best practices. And tremendous progress can be seen across all lines of business.

Here are some key highlights:

  • In finance, improvements in the continuous closing process will drive increased process efficiency and faster insights into your business. Integration of SAP Analytics Cloud with financial planning provides quicker, clearer insight so you can run your business more effectively. Get more details here.
  • In manufacturing, intelligent robotic process automation (IRPA) helps deliver predictive material resource planning (pMRP) so you can better serve your customers while reducing inventory costs.
  • Predictive analytics now helps improve sales forecasts and delivery performance. Added blockchain capabilities make supplier quotes more secure.
  • Improved integration across all lines of business drives end-to-end processes that lead to improved customer-centricity. Get more detail on capabilities of the 1909 release here.

SAP S/4HANA 1909: The Big Picture

While the list of new capabilities in SAP S/4HANA 1909 is extensive, it is important and consider the big picture. In 2017, the number of SAP S/4HANA innovations was 966, in 2018 it was 2,389, and now, in 2019, it stands at 3,312: an increase of almost 3.5 times! User experience (UX) innovations have gone from 646 to 1,048, and to now 1,496 - up by more than double in three releases.

Value to You, in Your Company

Why am I sharing these numbers? Because it shows that the robustness of SAP S/4HANA can help every SAP customer become an intelligent enterprise. If you are already one of our more than 11,500 SAP S/4HANA customers, the 1909 release will help strengthen your existing business.

If you are an SAP ERP customer, you may be looking to quantify the value you could get by moving to SAP S/4HANA.

The key is to understand how SAP S/4HANA, as a whole, provides value to you, in your unique situation.

SAP Business Scenario Recommendations

How do you apply all of these SAP S/4HANA innovations to your business? SAP has just released a new version of the SAP Business Scenario Recommendations service. Free to all SAP customers on maintenance, this service looks at five lines of business - finance, sales, manufacturing, procurement, and supply chain - and evaluates the performance of your SAP ERP business processes against benchmarks in your industry.

It then shows how SAP S/4HANA can improve your company performance by looking at key performance indicators in your industry and showing how these could improve in your company by implementing SAP S/4HANA.

I encourage you to spend some time getting to know how SAP Business Scenario Recommendations can help you build a case for a move to SAP S/4HANA. Get more details here.

[Attachment] SAP Customers Thrive with Intelligent ERP

I want to conclude by highlighting twp SAP S/4HANA customer stories that are changing the way companies do business, for the better.

  • SK Hynix is the world's third-largest semiconductor manufacturer, but has its sights set on being the largest by becoming an intelligent enterprise. The company did a system conversion with just 10 hours of downtime. Get the details on SK Hynix here.
  • Naturipe Farms is a partnership among four highly esteemed fresh berry growers whose fields are spread across the globe. By sharing resources, skills, labor. and knowledge, they have become better farmers, which in turn strengthens the farm community. The company did a system conversion in only four months with nine people. Get the details on Naturipe Farms here.

Jan Gilg is senior vice president and head of SAP S/4HANA at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
03:52aSAP S/4HANA 1909 : The Intelligent Enterprise Foundation
PU
09/19SAP : ARC Advisory Group Ranks SAP a Leader in Key Supply Chain Management Syste..
PU
09/19SAP : In Power-Packed Rugby, New Tech Helps Prevent Brain Injuries
PU
09/19SAP : Understanding AI, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation
PU
09/18DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES : SAP Retains Title of Most Sustainable Softwar..
PU
09/18SAP : Kongsberg Automotive Drives Employee Engagement with SAP SuccessFactors So..
PU
09/18SAP : Are Traditional Management Models Evaporating?
PU
09/17SAP : SuccessFactors Performance & Goals Solution Customers Surpass 5,000
PU
09/17SAP : Why Quantum Computers Won't Replace Classical Computers Anytime Soon
PU
09/17SAP : German users demand more help with digital shift
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 402 M
EBIT 2019 8 097 M
Net income 2019 3 320 M
Debt 2019 9 525 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 38,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 128,50  €
Last Close Price 108,92  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG25.50%143 913
ORACLE CORPORATION18.21%172 835
INTUIT37.17%69 770
SERVICENOW INC50.94%49 837
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.47%20 668
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC76.46%12 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group