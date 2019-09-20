SAP S/4HANA 1909: The Intelligent Enterprise Foundation

Intelligent automation, insight and prediction, next-generation processes: SAP S/4HANA 1909 brings many new and innovative capabilities to the market.

SAP HANA 1909: The time to move to is now

With the 1909 release of SAP S/4HANA, SAP continues to focus on delivering leading-edge value in three key areas: intelligent automation, insight and prediction, and next-generation best practices. And tremendous progress can be seen across all lines of business.

Here are some key highlights:

In finance , improvements in the continuous closing process will drive increased process efficiency and faster insights into your business. Integration of SAP Analytics Cloud with financial planning provides quicker, clearer insight so you can run your business more effectively. Get more details here.

In manufacturing , intelligent robotic process automation (IRPA) helps deliver predictive material resource planning (pMRP) so you can better serve your customers while reducing inventory costs.

Predictive analytics now helps improve sales forecasts and delivery performance. Added blockchain capabilities make supplier quotes more secure.

Improved integration across all lines of business drives end-to-end processes that lead to improved customer-centricity. Get more detail on capabilities of the 1909 release here.

SAP S/4HANA 1909: The Big Picture



While the list of new capabilities in SAP S/4HANA 1909 is extensive, it is important and consider the big picture. In 2017, the number of SAP S/4HANA innovations was 966, in 2018 it was 2,389, and now, in 2019, it stands at 3,312: an increase of almost 3.5 times! User experience (UX) innovations have gone from 646 to 1,048, and to now 1,496 - up by more than double in three releases.

Value to You, in Your Company

Why am I sharing these numbers? Because it shows that the robustness of SAP S/4HANA can help every SAP customer become an intelligent enterprise. If you are already one of our more than 11,500 SAP S/4HANA customers, the 1909 release will help strengthen your existing business.

If you are an SAP ERP customer, you may be looking to quantify the value you could get by moving to SAP S/4HANA.

The key is to understand how SAP S/4HANA, as a whole, provides value to you, in your unique situation.

SAP Business Scenario Recommendations

How do you apply all of these SAP S/4HANA innovations to your business? SAP has just released a new version of the SAP Business Scenario Recommendations service. Free to all SAP customers on maintenance, this service looks at five lines of business - finance, sales, manufacturing, procurement, and supply chain - and evaluates the performance of your SAP ERP business processes against benchmarks in your industry.

It then shows how SAP S/4HANA can improve your company performance by looking at key performance indicators in your industry and showing how these could improve in your company by implementing SAP S/4HANA.

I encourage you to spend some time getting to know how SAP Business Scenario Recommendations can help you build a case for a move to SAP S/4HANA. Get more details here.

I want to conclude by highlighting twp SAP S/4HANA customer stories that are changing the way companies do business, for the better.

SK Hynix is the world's third-largest semiconductor manufacturer, but has its sights set on being the largest by becoming an intelligent enterprise. The company did a system conversion with just 10 hours of downtime. Get the details on SK Hynix here.

Naturipe Farms is a partnership among four highly esteemed fresh berry growers whose fields are spread across the globe. By sharing resources, skills, labor. and knowledge, they have become better farmers, which in turn strengthens the farm community. The company did a system conversion in only four months with nine people. Get the details on Naturipe Farms here.

Jan Gilg is senior vice president and head of SAP S/4HANA at SAP.