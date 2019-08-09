|
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/09/2019 | 07:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.08.2019 / 13:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Bill
|Last name(s):
|McDermott
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|121.67 USD
|9003.58 USD
|121.67 USD
|3163.42 USD
|121.67 USD
|1460.04 USD
|121.39 USD
|12139.00 USD
|121.39 USD
|12139.00 USD
|121.39 USD
|12139.00 USD
|121.39 USD
|3156.14 USD
|121.39 USD
|1213.90 USD
|121.39 USD
|7768.96 USD
|121.39 USD
|1213.90 USD
|121.39 USD
|5219.77 USD
|121.39 USD
|6919.23 USD
|121.39 USD
|1942.24 USD
|121.39 USD
|3277.53 USD
|121.39 USD
|121.39 USD
|121.39 USD
|8740.08 USD
|121.39 USD
|12139.00 USD
|121.39 USD
|1456.68 USD
|121.39 USD
|12139.00 USD
|121.38 USD
|12138.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|121.4189 USD
|127489.8600 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|NASDAQ - All Markets
|MIC:
|XNAS
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|
|69190 Walldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|27 436 M
|EBIT 2019
|8 101 M
|Net income 2019
|3 446 M
|Debt 2019
|9 342 M
|Yield 2019
|1,38%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|37,7x
|P/E ratio 2020
|25,8x
|EV / Sales2019
|5,08x
|EV / Sales2020
|4,62x
|Capitalization
|130 B
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|35
|Average target price
|
128,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
108,86 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
40,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
18,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-20,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SAP AG
|25.00%
|145 690