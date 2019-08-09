SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2019 / 13:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Bill Last name(s): McDermott

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 121.67 USD 9003.58 USD 121.67 USD 3163.42 USD 121.67 USD 1460.04 USD 121.39 USD 12139.00 USD 121.39 USD 12139.00 USD 121.39 USD 12139.00 USD 121.39 USD 3156.14 USD 121.39 USD 1213.90 USD 121.39 USD 7768.96 USD 121.39 USD 1213.90 USD 121.39 USD 5219.77 USD 121.39 USD 6919.23 USD 121.39 USD 1942.24 USD 121.39 USD 3277.53 USD 121.39 USD 121.39 USD 121.39 USD 8740.08 USD 121.39 USD 12139.00 USD 121.39 USD 1456.68 USD 121.39 USD 12139.00 USD 121.38 USD 12138.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 121.4189 USD 127489.8600 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ - All Markets MIC: XNAS

