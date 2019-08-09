Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2019 / 13:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bill
Last name(s): McDermott

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
121.67 USD 9003.58 USD
121.67 USD 3163.42 USD
121.67 USD 1460.04 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 3156.14 USD
121.39 USD 1213.90 USD
121.39 USD 7768.96 USD
121.39 USD 1213.90 USD
121.39 USD 5219.77 USD
121.39 USD 6919.23 USD
121.39 USD 1942.24 USD
121.39 USD 3277.53 USD
121.39 USD 121.39 USD
121.39 USD 8740.08 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 1456.68 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.38 USD 12138.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
121.4189 USD 127489.8600 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-08; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ - All Markets
MIC: XNAS


09.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53137  09.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
07:05aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/08SEEING STARS : Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Goldie Hawn and Rebecca Minkoff to Speak at ..
PU
08/08SAP : How to Measure Experience and Reap Its Rewards
PU
08/08SAP DATA SPACE PANEL : “In Five Years, We'll Be Talking About Real Data&rd..
PU
08/07AMD lands Google, Twitter as customers with newest server chip
RE
08/07SAP : Craft Beer Drinkers Get a Taste of Industry 4.0 Intelligence
PU
08/06SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/06SAP : Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Headline SAP Ariba Live in Singapore with..
PU
08/06SAP : What's New with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1908
PU
08/06SAP : Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Headline SAP® Ariba® Live in Singapore wi..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 436 M
EBIT 2019 8 101 M
Net income 2019 3 446 M
Debt 2019 9 342 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 37,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,08x
EV / Sales2020 4,62x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 128,50  €
Last Close Price 108,86  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG25.00%145 690
ORACLE CORPORATION18.14%182 303
INTUIT40.56%71 733
SERVICENOW INC50.02%50 073
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.14%20 553
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC96.38%13 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group