SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 10:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name:
Hasso
Last name(s):
Plattner
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
SAP SE
b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0007164600
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
121.76 EUR
4139.84 EUR
121.86 EUR
4508.82 EUR
121.86 EUR
4143.24 EUR
122.00 EUR
5002.00 EUR
122.00 EUR
1830.00 EUR
121.96 EUR
1829.40 EUR
121.92 EUR
1828.80 EUR
121.64 EUR
17881.08 EUR
121.62 EUR
4135.08 EUR
121.70 EUR
608.50 EUR
121.76 EUR
12784.80 EUR
121.76 EUR
11201.92 EUR
121.82 EUR
1096.38 EUR
121.84 EUR
12427.68 EUR
121.82 EUR
4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR
4141.88 EUR
121.84 EUR
4142.56 EUR
121.84 EUR
4142.56 EUR
121.86 EUR
974.88 EUR
121.98 EUR
4147.32 EUR
121.98 EUR
10612.26 EUR
122.06 EUR
732.36 EUR
122.14 EUR
4152.76 EUR
122.22 EUR
4155.48 EUR
122.24 EUR
8312.32 EUR
122.22 EUR
4155.48 EUR
122.18 EUR
4154.12 EUR
122.14 EUR
7816.96 EUR
122.10 EUR
4151.40 EUR
122.12 EUR
4029.96 EUR
122.00 EUR
4270.00 EUR
121.98 EUR
4147.32 EUR
121.92 EUR
4145.28 EUR
121.84 EUR
3898.88 EUR
121.84 EUR
3655.20 EUR
121.82 EUR
4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR
3654.60 EUR
121.68 EUR
4137.12 EUR
121.74 EUR
4139.16 EUR
121.96 EUR
4146.64 EUR
121.82 EUR
4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR
4141.88 EUR
121.86 EUR
1340.46 EUR
122.08 EUR
4272.80 EUR
122.34 EUR
17739.30 EUR
122.30 EUR
4158.20 EUR
122.08 EUR
4394.88 EUR
122.26 EUR
5501.70 EUR
122.26 EUR
733.56 EUR
122.50 EUR
7962.50 EUR
122.32 EUR
19693.52 EUR
122.36 EUR
4160.24 EUR
122.36 EUR
4160.24 EUR
122.50 EUR
3797.50 EUR
122.50 EUR
4287.50 EUR
122.50 EUR
4165.00 EUR
122.50 EUR
4165.00 EUR
122.50 EUR
735.00 EUR
122.52 EUR
2940.48 EUR
122.50 EUR
4165.00 EUR
122.56 EUR
4167.04 EUR
122.56 EUR
4167.04 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
122.0564 EUR
312708.5200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-14; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
MIC:
AQXE
20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de