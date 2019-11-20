SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2019 / 10:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. First name: Hasso Last name(s): Plattner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 121.76 EUR 4139.84 EUR 121.86 EUR 4508.82 EUR 121.86 EUR 4143.24 EUR 122.00 EUR 5002.00 EUR 122.00 EUR 1830.00 EUR 121.96 EUR 1829.40 EUR 121.92 EUR 1828.80 EUR 121.64 EUR 17881.08 EUR 121.62 EUR 4135.08 EUR 121.70 EUR 608.50 EUR 121.76 EUR 12784.80 EUR 121.76 EUR 11201.92 EUR 121.82 EUR 1096.38 EUR 121.84 EUR 12427.68 EUR 121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR 121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR 121.84 EUR 4142.56 EUR 121.84 EUR 4142.56 EUR 121.86 EUR 974.88 EUR 121.98 EUR 4147.32 EUR 121.98 EUR 10612.26 EUR 122.06 EUR 732.36 EUR 122.14 EUR 4152.76 EUR 122.22 EUR 4155.48 EUR 122.24 EUR 8312.32 EUR 122.22 EUR 4155.48 EUR 122.18 EUR 4154.12 EUR 122.14 EUR 7816.96 EUR 122.10 EUR 4151.40 EUR 122.12 EUR 4029.96 EUR 122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR 121.98 EUR 4147.32 EUR 121.92 EUR 4145.28 EUR 121.84 EUR 3898.88 EUR 121.84 EUR 3655.20 EUR 121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR 121.82 EUR 3654.60 EUR 121.68 EUR 4137.12 EUR 121.74 EUR 4139.16 EUR 121.96 EUR 4146.64 EUR 121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR 121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR 121.86 EUR 1340.46 EUR 122.08 EUR 4272.80 EUR 122.34 EUR 17739.30 EUR 122.30 EUR 4158.20 EUR 122.08 EUR 4394.88 EUR 122.26 EUR 5501.70 EUR 122.26 EUR 733.56 EUR 122.50 EUR 7962.50 EUR 122.32 EUR 19693.52 EUR 122.36 EUR 4160.24 EUR 122.36 EUR 4160.24 EUR 122.50 EUR 3797.50 EUR 122.50 EUR 4287.50 EUR 122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR 122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR 122.50 EUR 735.00 EUR 122.52 EUR 2940.48 EUR 122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR 122.56 EUR 4167.04 EUR 122.56 EUR 4167.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 122.0564 EUR 312708.5200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC MIC: AQXE

