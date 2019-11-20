Log in
SAP AG

(SAP)
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 10:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
121.76 EUR 4139.84 EUR
121.86 EUR 4508.82 EUR
121.86 EUR 4143.24 EUR
122.00 EUR 5002.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 1830.00 EUR
121.96 EUR 1829.40 EUR
121.92 EUR 1828.80 EUR
121.64 EUR 17881.08 EUR
121.62 EUR 4135.08 EUR
121.70 EUR 608.50 EUR
121.76 EUR 12784.80 EUR
121.76 EUR 11201.92 EUR
121.82 EUR 1096.38 EUR
121.84 EUR 12427.68 EUR
121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR
121.84 EUR 4142.56 EUR
121.84 EUR 4142.56 EUR
121.86 EUR 974.88 EUR
121.98 EUR 4147.32 EUR
121.98 EUR 10612.26 EUR
122.06 EUR 732.36 EUR
122.14 EUR 4152.76 EUR
122.22 EUR 4155.48 EUR
122.24 EUR 8312.32 EUR
122.22 EUR 4155.48 EUR
122.18 EUR 4154.12 EUR
122.14 EUR 7816.96 EUR
122.10 EUR 4151.40 EUR
122.12 EUR 4029.96 EUR
122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR
121.98 EUR 4147.32 EUR
121.92 EUR 4145.28 EUR
121.84 EUR 3898.88 EUR
121.84 EUR 3655.20 EUR
121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR 3654.60 EUR
121.68 EUR 4137.12 EUR
121.74 EUR 4139.16 EUR
121.96 EUR 4146.64 EUR
121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR
121.82 EUR 4141.88 EUR
121.86 EUR 1340.46 EUR
122.08 EUR 4272.80 EUR
122.34 EUR 17739.30 EUR
122.30 EUR 4158.20 EUR
122.08 EUR 4394.88 EUR
122.26 EUR 5501.70 EUR
122.26 EUR 733.56 EUR
122.50 EUR 7962.50 EUR
122.32 EUR 19693.52 EUR
122.36 EUR 4160.24 EUR
122.36 EUR 4160.24 EUR
122.50 EUR 3797.50 EUR
122.50 EUR 4287.50 EUR
122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR
122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR
122.50 EUR 735.00 EUR
122.52 EUR 2940.48 EUR
122.50 EUR 4165.00 EUR
122.56 EUR 4167.04 EUR
122.56 EUR 4167.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
122.0564 EUR 312708.5200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
MIC: AQXE


20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55015  20.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
