By Max Bernhard



SAP SE (SAP.XE) said Tuesday that it plans to invest more than 200 million euros ($220 million) in a new office space in Berlin.

The German business-software maker said it signed a long-term lease with Taurecon Real Estate Consulting GmbH for the "Quartier Heidestrasse" project near Berlin central station.

SAP said the move to the space is planned for the end of 2022.

