Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Smart Reasons to Choose Tailored ERP Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:23am EDT

If you think that enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions are just for the big guys, think again.

The idea of using ERP software to improve efficiency and productivity to operate more competitively still seems out of reach for some small or midsize businesses (SMBs). But ERP has come a long way and SAP and its partners have an answer in providing fixed-scope and fixed-price solutions for SMBs with SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions.

What is an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution? It is an SAP ERP solution that is developed by an SAP partner with its intellectual property (IP) and industry expertise that is evaluated and tested for optimized integration with SAP technologies. These solutions offer a high level of transparency, and implementation is often done in weeks rather than months.

The benefit of choosing an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution is the ability to take advantage of SAP partner expertise. All over the world, SAP partners are helping their customers overcome challenges, optimize processes, deliver better customer experiences, and improve the bottom line.

SAP partners have developed more than 1,100 SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions in all sorts of industries, in more than 55 countries, and in 12 languages. An SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution provides a solution that meets business needs today and will continue to meet needs in the future as a business grows.

Four Reasons to Consider These SMB Solutions

1. Industry Tailored

A partner-packaged solution eliminates having to start from scratch. For example, Brazil-based SAP partner Essence IT developed a partner-packaged solution for businesses in the engineering, construction and operations industry. The Essence IT team added its IP to create SAP solutions that address the unique needs of this industry.

'Implementation time and prices have decreased with partner-packaged solutions because it's not necessary to reinvent the wheel for each new project.'

- Guilherme Joventino, sales director at Essence IT

2. Lower Risk

Partner-packaged solutions lower risk for businesses by providing a solution that can adapt and scale. There is no need to overbuy or overbuild today to be able to anticipate changes that may occur in the future.

Canada-based VistaVu Solutions developed packaged solutions using its FieldVu solution for businesses in industries including life sciences, field services, industrial machinery and components, high-tech manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and food and beverage. VistaVu's partner-packaged solutions enable companies total project management and monitoring capabilities from contracts to field ticketing, labor, billing, and payroll.

VistaVu CEO Jory Lamb said the functionality the solutions offer, along with the options to adapt or expand in the future, make them more attractive for clients: 'Packaged solutions give them a low-risk, simplified way to see value, to make a small investment. As the company grows, the package grows and their product grows.'

3. Full Transparency

With SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions, companies are purchasing an end-to-end product, allowing prospects to see exactly what their investment will provide and the benefits it can offer their customers.

Javier Esteve, vice president of North America Sales at SAP Partner Dintec Consulting, said partner-packaged solutions have a fixed scope, fixed price, and are easier for customers to understand.

With offices in the U.S. and Mexico, Dintec developed total solutions for omni-commerce, giving its clients a simple and effective way to engage with customers. 'It creates a greater sense of 'this is easy' for a prospect, which makes them feel good about their decision,' Esteve shared.

4. Faster ROI

Because partner-packaged solutions are more cost-effective and start delivering value more quickly than solutions built from scratch, companies can see return on investment (ROI) faster.

Retailer FitFlop was the first UK customer to launch a partner-packaged solution from SAP partner Tacit Knowledge. 'We wanted technology that presented a product in a way that was different for every market,' Denise Fender, FitFlop's global general manager of Digital, explained. 'We also needed to work in a way that was agile… Now we're able to think in days and weeks rather than months and years.'

With Tacit's partner-packaged solution, FitFlop saw growth faster than anticipated. 'We're two years ahead of the financial model, and we have lifted the business four times what we thought it would be,' she said.

A Solution for Your Business

To learn more about the advantages that SAP offers, explore SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions here and find what fits your business needs.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 12:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAP AG
08:23aSAP : Smart Reasons to Choose Tailored ERP Solutions
PU
06:08aSAP : Kicks Off SAP.iO Foundry Paris for HR Tech Startups
PU
03/23SAP and Accenture Launch Upstream Oil and Gas Solution to Help Streamline Pro..
AQ
03/23SAP : Offers a New Digital Learning Initiative to All
AQ
03/23SAP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
03/20SAP : Addresses Supply Chain and Business Travel Disruption Around COVID-19
PU
03/20TO ALL OF SAP AND THE EXTENDED SAP F : Together We Will Persevere
PU
03/20SAP : Offers a New Digital Learning Initiative to All
PU
03/20VIRTUAL SAP ARIBA LIVE 2020 : Intelligent Spend Is Bold Charge Forward
PU
03/20SAP : Africa's Long-Term Economic Success Depends on Its Ability to Change Commu..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 29 532 M
EBIT 2020 8 947 M
Net income 2020 5 066 M
Debt 2020 7 365 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 134,83  €
Last Close Price 92,14  €
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG-23.42%117 842
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.59%143 961
INTUIT INC.-25.66%52 577
SERVICENOW INC.-9.56%48 342
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.26%17 227
RINGCENTRAL, INC.13.59%16 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group