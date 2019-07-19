Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Software AG lowers guidance for middleware division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:49am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Software lowered the outlook for its integration software division as it reported a 9% drop in second-quarter operating profit, sending its shares down by 5% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Germany's second-biggest listed tech company behind SAP said it now expected revenues at its Digital Business Platform (DBP) unit to decline by up to 6% this year, down from an earlier forecast of growth of 3%-7%.

DBP revenues underperformed in the quarter as the division reorganised its U.S. sales force, Software AG said in a statement released overnight. All other guidance was unchanged.

Software AG, under new management led by CEO Sanjay Brahmawar, is seeking to capitalise the accelerating boom in connected devices and sensors, and here its new Cloud & Internet division achieved growth of 144%, ahead of expectations.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAP AG -5.61% 113.32 Delayed Quote.30.36%
SOFTWARE -0.75% 29.23 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
01:49aSAP : Software AG lowers guidance for middleware division
RE
07/18EUROPE : ECB report eases earnings pain for European stocks
RE
07/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global trade worries weigh down FTSE 100; pub chain Ei s..
RE
07/18Weak Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stocks
DJ
07/18Weak Earnings, Trade Tensions Weigh on Global Stocks
DJ
07/18SAP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18SAP : Shares Fall on 2Q Results
DJ
07/18SAP says big margin gains to wait until 2020, shares down 10%
RE
07/18SAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2019 Results
PU
07/18SAP : CEO Touts Growth in Cloud Business
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 458 M
EBIT 2019 8 122 M
Net income 2019 3 584 M
Debt 2019 8 516 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 36,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 126,33  €
Last Close Price 112,90  €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Klein Chief Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG30.36%160 913
ORACLE CORPORATION28.44%193 444
INTUIT43.70%72 751
SERVICENOW INC65.50%55 017
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.41.47%20 073
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC45.18%15 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About