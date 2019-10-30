Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : The Database Revolution Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT

Newsbyte - WALLDORF - SAP has been named a leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019.'

Read more

October 30, 2019 by SAP News



Feature Article - The world needs to get smarter about sustainable agriculture. According to the United Nations, the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050. To feed...

Read more

October 24, 2019 by Robin Meyerhoff



Feature Article - Over a decade ago, Dr. Joseph Drozda, a cardiologist and director of Outcomes Research at Mercy, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the...

Read more

October 10, 2019 by Dina Blasi, Ashley Tully



Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
10:57aSAP : Independent Research Firm Names SAP a Leader in Translytical Data Platform..
PU
10:57aSAP : The Database Revolution Continues
PU
10:07aIDENTIFYING RISK AND REWARD : Leveraging Partners for Intelligent Analytics
PU
09:22aSAP : How Optimized Incident Creation Helps Improve the Customer Support Experie..
PU
09:01aSAP : New Research Reveals Top Concerns Among Business Travelers
AQ
08:24aGARTNER : SAP Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Metadat..
AQ
10/29SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Metadata ..
PU
10/29SAP : Tackles Food Safety with Blockchain Breakthrough
PU
10/29ARCHITECTURE PLANNING : The Answer to the Evolving Reality of Your IT Landscape
PU
10/28SAP : Becoming a Smart City Is Not a Goal, It's a Lifestyle
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 641 M
EBIT 2019 8 190 M
Net income 2019 3 405 M
Debt 2019 9 192 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 39,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 130,71  €
Last Close Price 118,90  €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG36.78%157 694
ORACLE CORPORATION21.37%179 882
INTUIT31.31%67 226
SERVICENOW, INC.35.38%45 450
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.70%20 760
RINGCENTRAL, INC.91.50%13 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group