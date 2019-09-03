Log in
SAP : and Chronicled Announce Blockchain Solution to Verify Prescription Drug Authenticity

09/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its latest partnership with Chronicled Inc., a software company, to provide blockchain technology to help pharmaceutical companies comply with the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

In this partnership, Chronicled's MediLedger solution will serve as an integral part of SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences, helping ensure patient safety and security for SAP's customers in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

'At AmerisourceBergen Corporation, we're working extensively to assure compliance in accordance with the DSCSA,' said Jeffery Denton, AmerisourceBergen senior director, Global Secure Supply Chain. 'By partnering with SAP, which now includes Chronicled's MediLedger solution, we are providing the best possible solution for our business by utilizing the unique benefits of both solutions to ensure our customers are receiving only authentic prescriptions medicines.'

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences helps verify the authenticity of medicine packages returned to wholesale distributors from hospitals and pharmacies, which are then resold to customers as mandated by the DSCSA. Chronicled's MediLedger solution will serve as an integral part of the collaboration hub by ensuring information exchange across a wide industry network. By utilizing blockchain technology, MediLedger provides a secure, reliable and distributed network to SAP customers to enable verification routing within the collaboration hub. This ability to detect potential counterfeit products improves patient safety.

'This partnership across stakeholders in the distribution chain is the first step toward DSCSA interoperability,' said Pablo Medina, Genentech associate director, Contract and Channel Management. 'This will support the continuous access to safe medicines for our patients, while meeting the DSCSA returned product verification requirements our trading partners must comply with. Blockchain technology can be a good fit for purpose for this use case. We look forward to continuing working toward an interoperable system that will further safeguard the supply chain.'

The combined solution is already being utilized by nine of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and two of the top three U.S. wholesaler distributors.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

Media Contact:
Stacy Ries, SAP, +1 (484) 619-0411, stacy.ries@sap.com, ET
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 13:14:04 UTC
