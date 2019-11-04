Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/04 06:50:17 am
120.59 EUR   +0.81%
06:15aSAP AT WEB SUMMIT 2019 : “The Future of Business Has Feelings”
PU
11/01SAP : and Partners Take the Lead on Neurodiversity in the Workplace
PU
11/01SAP : Mobility for a Gridlocked World
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP at Web Summit 2019: “The Future of Business Has Feelings”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:15am EST

The global tech industry evolves and expands each year as companies, and their people, collaborate to create and operate innovative technologies. To advance alongside the industry, business leaders must frequently ask themselves, 'Where to next?'

SAP intends to answer this question at this year's Web Summit. Taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, the conference will host more than 1,200 speakers from leading companies across 23 stages. Speakers will address topics in thought leadership spanning from company strategies to leading innovations.

Attendance reached 70,000 during the 2018 summit, as attendees from over 160 countries had the opportunity to witness presentations that catered to businesses of all sizes, types, and stages of growth.

This year, the summit will commence with presentations given by thought leaders from breakout startups that are projected to gain traction and attention on their way to becoming industry leaders in 2020. Representatives from various companies will take the stage and speak on the early-stage startup experience.

Voicing a Collective Message

All speakers will structure their presentations around this year's theme: 'The future of business has feelings.'

SAP understands that garnering the highest customer satisfaction and inspiring successful employee experiences start with establishing strong rapport and conveying positivity around offers and products. Leaders from SAP will center their discussions around the idea that businesses cannot succeed and differentiate themselves solely through the features of their products.

In an experience economy, addressing customer needs is key to business success. SAP consistently integrates new technology in its operational processes in order to help customers grow their companies, innovate, address consumer needs, and establish themselves as intelligent enterprises.

Businesses must understand that a significant disparity exists between how executives think customers feel about their products and services and how they are actually perceived. As technology advances, these services become faster, more navigable, and personalized. New technologies are making it easier for businesses to manage their experiences with their customers, employees, products, and brands. As a result, customer experience improves as concerns are addressed quickly and more accurately.

SAP Speaks at Web Summit

Adaire Fox-Martin, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Global Customer Operations, will participate on a panel at the keynote stage on Tuesday, November 5. Fox-Martin will tailor her discussion toward creating and expressing core company values to customers and employees. She will also speak at the SaaS Monster Theater and describe the company's journey with cloud technology.

Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP, will participate in a session at the Panda Conference area, serve on a Future Societies panel, and speak at Corporate Innovation summit. Tillman will discuss how to manage and fulfill the expectations of customers and employees as the experience economy becomes increasingly demanding.

SAP Stand and Interactive Events

The SAP stand (#E350) will showcase advanced interactive technologies. Presenters and employees will collaborate with attendees to help them understand how technology shapes the futures of businesses, communities, and the world. Attendees can learn more about IoT solutions from SAP, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform, and more by engaging with an interactive basketball data court exhibit. Visitors will also be able to tour the esports showcase, where they can learn how SAP solutions, such as SAP HANA and SAP Leonardo machine learning, have helped Team Liquid to gain virtual, business, and global success.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAP AG
06:15aSAP AT WEB SUMMIT 2019 : “The Future of Business Has Feelings”
PU
11/01SAP : and Partners Take the Lead on Neurodiversity in the Workplace
PU
11/01SAP : Mobility for a Gridlocked World
PU
11/01NESTLÉ AND SAP : Partners in Business, Friends in Transformation, Experts in Inn..
PU
10/31SAP : Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quo..
PU
10/31INTELLIGENCE MATTERS : AI Powers SAP CPQ for Optimal Results
PU
10/31SAP : Keeping Highways Safe with RFID and Blockchain
PU
10/31SAP : The Walking Company Steps Up Customer Experience with Employee Gamificatio..
PU
10/31Japan's Panasonic profit drops on trade war, Tesla battery business in red
RE
10/30SAP : Independent Research Firm Names SAP a Leader in Translytical Data Platform..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 644 M
EBIT 2019 8 189 M
Net income 2019 3 405 M
Debt 2019 9 192 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 39,4x
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,50x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 131,12  €
Last Close Price 119,62  €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG37.61%159 429
ORACLE CORPORATION21.82%180 538
INTUIT30.29%66 704
SERVICENOW, INC.42.11%47 711
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.59%21 066
RINGCENTRAL, INC.96.40%13 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group