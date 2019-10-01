Log in
SAP : iO Kicks Off First B2B European Startup Accelerator Focused on Fintech and Governance, Risk and Compliance

10/01/2019 | 02:23am EDT

BERLIN - The SAP.iO Foundry Berlin kicked off a dedicated financial technology (fintech) program with participants consisting of business-to-business startups focused on finance and governance, risk and compliance (GRC), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) said today.

With the growing complexity of regulatory laws impacting enterprises, startup solutions and innovations will help optimize enterprise resource planning processes and address customer needs. In a recent report by Deloitte, cost reduction and increased regulatory scrutiny were the main drivers of a significant increase in spending on enterprise risk management. With more than 56 percent of organizations using, or planning to use, cloud-based platforms, enterprises are looking for intelligent, real-time, actionable solutions to meet their improved efficiency goals.

'With SAP S/4HANA, we offer a consistent intelligent ERP solution that works in harmony across cloud and on premise,' said Thomas Saueressig, president of SAP Product Engineering. 'We are excited to work with startups to further accelerate the speed of innovation delivered to our customers.'

SAP.iO Foundry Berlin is part of SAP's strategic business unit designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP. The SAP.iO Foundries program is a global network of equity-free accelerator programs located in strategic hubs and provides startups with access to mentorship, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers.

These startups are joining the SAP.iO Foundry Berlin program for Fall 2019:

  • Hanko provides Fast Identity Online (FIDO)-based identity and authentication as a service. The startup is founded in Germany.
  • troy is a German-based startup that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to combine successful debt collection with customer relationship management.
  • Iristrace is transforming the management of business risk into business value by providing risk strategy validation. The startup is headquartered in the Netherlands.
  • PXL Vision is a Swiss startup for creating and managing trusted, verified digital identities.
  • Aividens is a Belgian startup that provides predictive cash and risk management to improve cash accuracy, reduce overdue debts and improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
  • Spherity, a German startup, combines unique identifiers with verifiable data to offer out-of-the-box cloud wallet capabilities.

The accelerator program will run for 12 weeks and conclude with a 'Demo Day Presentation' on December 12.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews and @sap_iO.

Media Contacts:
Benjamin Nickel, +49 170 4920616, benjamin.nickel@sap.com, CET
Anke Otto-Jungkind, +1 (650) 795-6478, anke.otto-jungkind@sap.com, PT
SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:22:03 UTC
SAP AG24.10%140 411
ORACLE CORPORATION21.88%177 551
INTUIT35.10%68 449
SERVICENOW INC40.56%46 914
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.96%20 999
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC71.08%11 899
