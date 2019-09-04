SAP : iO Launches Enterprise Health-Focused Startup Accelerator Program in New York

NEW YORK - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today kicked off its healthcare-focused accelerator program at SAP.iO Foundry New York.

The SAP.iO program is designed to accelerate startups working within healthcare: hospital system providers, employee health and wellness solutions, medical devices and health IT. SAP.iO will provide access to curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers to each of the seven early-stage startups chosen for the program.

'SAP is committed to improving the quality of healthcare and employee health and wellness through technology,' said Vanessa Liu, head of SAP.iO Foundries North America. 'In keeping with our other New York cohorts, all startups in this cohort are founded or led by women and diverse entrepreneurs, a testament to SAP's belief that a healthy ecosystem includes entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and supported by the SAP.iO No Boundaries initiative.'

The SAP.iO Foundry New York cohort includes the following startups:

Bravely connects employees with professional coaches for confidential conversations in the moments they need it most and helps HR leaders improve productivity and retention.

Droice Labs is an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in understanding real-world clinical data to help physicians provide better care to their patients. Droice uses natural language understanding (NLU) methods while working with providers, payors, life sciences companies and government bodies across the United States and Europe.

Hindsait offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that applies AI to large healthcare datasets, helping payors and providers improve patient health and reduce costs.

MeQuilibrium provides the leading SaaS-based engagement and performance platform that harnesses behavioral psychology to unleash workforce resilience, agility and full potential.

MyMeds is enhancing patient medication adherence with an engaging digital platform and content, reducing costs for payors while improving outcomes for their members.

SilverCloud Health enables employers and healthcare organizations to deliver clinically validated mental health therapeutic care through an easy-to-use platform, helping to improve outcomes and increase access.

Time Study employs machine learning and predictive analytics to automate hospital time submissions, tracking and reporting, all via one platform. The real-time results allow providers to meet compliance requirements for areas such as Medicare and grants.

