SAP AG    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP AG

(SAP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SAP to streamline hardware infrastructure in drive to lift margins

11/12/2019 | 05:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf

German business software group SAP plans to streamline its hardware infrastructure while holding research development costs steady, an executive said on Tuesday.

The measures, announced at SAP's capital markets day, are aimed at helping Europe's most valuable technology firm fulfil its promise of expanding profit margins by 5 percentage points through 2023.

Luka Mucic, finance chief, said SAP will reduce the number of so-called stacks, or infrastructure such as servers and components that SAP has accumulated through multiple acquisitions.

The budget for research and development will remain steady at 14% of revenue, he said.

The company will also cut management costs and the number of its suppliers.

The capital markets day was the first major outing for new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. The duo have taken over from long-time boss Bill McDermott, who is leaving to head up ServiceNow

McDermott launched the efficiency drive to expand profit margins.

(This story corrects the headline, and paragraphs 1 and 3 to say SAP is streamlining infrastructure, not cutting research centres; changes dateline to Frankfurt instead of London.)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 644 M
EBIT 2019 8 189 M
Net income 2019 3 405 M
Debt 2019 9 136 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 40,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 5,11x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart SAP AG
Duration : Period :
SAP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 131,12  €
Last Close Price 122,08  €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP AG42.11%161 338
ORACLE CORPORATION25.12%182 836
INTUIT31.08%65 908
SERVICENOW, INC.39.60%45 509
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.14%20 141
RINGCENTRAL, INC.106.47%13 858
