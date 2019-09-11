“Brands Must Build a Connected Customer”: SAP to Present Keynote at DMEXCO 2019

COLOGNE - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it will take a leading role in discussing the issue of 'trust and the customer' at DMEXCO 2019 in Cologne, Germany.

Jason Rose, chief marketing officer, SAP Customer Experience, SAP, will discuss how brands need to listen, understand and deliver on their customers' intentions and interactions across all channels if they are to grow their business.

The keynote address takes place on the Congress Stage on September 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Rose will present SAP's vision for customers who want trusted, personalized and connected experiences to help them achieve everyday goals. Following this, Rose will be part of a panel discussion alongside Tino Krause, managing director, EMEA (interim) and DACH, Facebook Inc. The panel will address how brands can rise to the challenge and establish trust with customers.

'The brand-customer relationship is plagued by a trust deficit,' said Rose. 'People aren't getting what they are promised, leading to a decline in loyalty. And loyalty is critical because it's profitable, while attrition is expensive. At DMEXCO, we'll be revealing how the growth of the conscious consumer has transformed traditional business methods used to build relationships with customers into permission- and consent-based interactions. While this certainly poses challenges, it also offers new opportunities to optimize the customer experience.'

Exhibiting in Hall 6, booth E010, SAP and its partners are showcasing to customers what success looks like in an Experience Economy. The Levi's 'Pocket Stylist' prototype demonstrates how a customer can choose to share his or her online shopping history with one of the shop stylists in the store, who can use it to make better recommendations. It also features a self-checkout option to avoid queues at the cash desks.

Mark your calendar:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 3:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m., Future Park Stage 2: 'SAP.iO Foundries - Acceleration Program with 'No Boundaries,'' Philippe Souidi, head, SAP.iO Foundry Munich

Bringing together 41,000 visitors, about 1,000 exhibitors and more than 550 speakers from around the world for an event each year in Cologne, DMEXCO is a community for key players in digital business, marketing and innovation. It brings together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda.

